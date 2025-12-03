iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Moto G Stylus (2025) is a dream come true for shoppers on a budget after $100 discount

The phone has a gorgeous display and is a real treat for less than $300.

A close-up of the Moto G Stylus (2025).
The Galaxy S24 Ultra may be selling at a massive $420 discount at Walmart, but if you’re looking for a stylus-powered phone at an ultra-affordable price, you’ll likely get the Moto G Stylus (2025) with this deal instead.

Right now, Amazon is offering a lovely $100 discount on this budget phone. This allows you to get the model with 256GB of storage space for less than $300 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal. I’m also happy to report that this is the lowest price ever for this bad boy, which I think makes this deal one that’s really hard to pass up.

Moto G Stylus (2025) 256GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (25%)
Amazon is offering the 256GB Moto G Stylus (2025) at its lowest price to date. You’ll save $100 on either color, making it a smart buy for anyone after dependable performance and a beautiful screen. Perfect for daily tasks and streaming YouTube in crisp quality, the phone is a no-brainer at its current sub-$300 price. So, don't miss out!
Sure, you could argue that it’s been live since the beginning of November, but saving $100 on one of the best budget-friendly phones with a stylus is always an unmissable opportunity.

Plus, the phone has a lot to offer in return for its sub-$300 price. Obviously, the biggest reason to get it is that it offers a stylus-powered experience at a price that won’t break the bank, unlike Samsung’s Ultra models, which cost an arm and a leg to get. And while it’s nowhere near as powerful as these phones, it still delivers pretty good performance, courtesy of its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM. You’ll be able to do daily stuff like web browsing and streaming videos without any issues and even run a game or two at more modest settings.

Another key selling point is the 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support. Yep, you’ll also be able to enjoy HDR content, which is pretty nice for a sub-$300 phone. To top this off, the screen has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, allowing you to see clearly even in direct sunlight.

Of course, an area where budget phones rarely shine is the cameras and sadly, our friend here is no exception. While rocking a 50MP main unit, which takes fairly decent-looking photos, the pictures could feel overprocessed. During our dedicated Moto G Stylus (2025) review, we also noticed that the exposure is sometimes inconsistent, producing overly dark shadows, clipped blacks, and exaggerated colors. But hey, given that the phone costs less than $300, I think we can let that slide.

All in all, I believe the Moto G Stylus (2025) is worth considering, especially if you’re in the market for an affordable handset with an included stylus. Therefore, don’t miss out—save $100 on this bad boy on Amazon today!

