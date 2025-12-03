Moto G Stylus (2025) is a dream come true for shoppers on a budget after $100 discount
The phone has a gorgeous display and is a real treat for less than $300.
Galaxy S24 Ultra may be selling at a massive $420 discount at Walmart, but if you’re looking for a stylus-powered phone at an ultra-affordable price, you’ll likely get the Moto G Stylus (2025) with this deal instead.The
Sure, you could argue that it’s been live since the beginning of November, but saving $100 on one of the best budget-friendly phones with a stylus is always an unmissable opportunity.
Plus, the phone has a lot to offer in return for its sub-$300 price. Obviously, the biggest reason to get it is that it offers a stylus-powered experience at a price that won’t break the bank, unlike Samsung’s Ultra models, which cost an arm and a leg to get. And while it’s nowhere near as powerful as these phones, it still delivers pretty good performance, courtesy of its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM. You’ll be able to do daily stuff like web browsing and streaming videos without any issues and even run a game or two at more modest settings.
Of course, an area where budget phones rarely shine is the cameras and sadly, our friend here is no exception. While rocking a 50MP main unit, which takes fairly decent-looking photos, the pictures could feel overprocessed. During our dedicated Moto G Stylus (2025) review, we also noticed that the exposure is sometimes inconsistent, producing overly dark shadows, clipped blacks, and exaggerated colors. But hey, given that the phone costs less than $300, I think we can let that slide.
All in all, I believe the Moto G Stylus (2025) is worth considering, especially if you’re in the market for an affordable handset with an included stylus. Therefore, don’t miss out—save $100 on this bad boy on Amazon today!
Right now, Amazon is offering a lovely $100 discount on this budget phone. This allows you to get the model with 256GB of storage space for less than $300 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal. I’m also happy to report that this is the lowest price ever for this bad boy, which I think makes this deal one that’s really hard to pass up.
Another key selling point is the 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support. Yep, you’ll also be able to enjoy HDR content, which is pretty nice for a sub-$300 phone. To top this off, the screen has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, allowing you to see clearly even in direct sunlight.
