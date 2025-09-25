The affordable Moto G 5G (2024) shines at 30% off yet again
Flagship phones might be attractive, but users seeking a simple, hassle-free device at a reasonable price won’t be tempted by the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Fortunately, Motorola has a range of affordable Android phones that cover all the basics, including the Moto G 5G (2024). This entry-level phone usually costs just $200, but Amazon’s latest deal knocks 30% off its MSRP, once again making it an irresistible bargain.
With Prime Day around the corner, some might wait. But there’s no guarantee the Moto G 5G (2024) will drop any lower. In fact, Amazon could even end the current deal before then. Don’t want to risk it? Then hurry up and save 30% now.
But if you’re after the cheapest Moto G experience, the 2024 Moto G 5G is clearly the smarter buy. Sure, the latest model runs Android 15, but like its predecessor, it only gets limited support and doesn’t offer many meaningful upgrades to justify the extra cost.
Meanwhile, the Moto G 5G (2024) packs a 6.6-inch display with a reasonably smooth 120Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. While it doesn’t get exceptionally bright, you shouldn’t have an issue with indoor visibility.
So, should you buy it? If you’re on a very tight budget and just need a phone that covers the basics, the Moto G 5G (2024) will do the job, and it’s quite attractive at 30% off. But don’t expect any bells and whistles — it doesn’t bring much beyond the essentials.
Prefer the newer Moto G (2025)? Not a problem. This one is now available for 13% off its list price, which lands it at about $175.
Under the hood, this Android phone features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip. That’s obviously a low-end processor, but we actually found it quite responsive for daily tasks. Don’t forget to check out our Moto G 5G (2024) review for more insights into performance and overall experience.
