Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Ultra-affordable Moto G (2025) gets a sweet $25 discount at the official store

This Motorola phone may be no flagship killer, but it's a very hot pick at $25 off right now.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Moto G (2025), showing the phone's rear design and camera module.
Looking for an affordable Motorola phone that gets all the basics right, no extra fluff? The Moto G (2025) fits the bill. This device is incredibly affordable at $199.99, but Motorola's latest sale lets you grab it with a tempting $25 discount.

The Moto G (2025) is 13% off at Motorola

$174 99
$199 99
$25 off (13%)
Motorola's ultra-affordable Moto G (2025) is now available at a tempting $25 discount at the official Motorola Store. That brings the device to an even more budget-friendly price. If you're after a simple, no-frills experience, grab the Moto G (2025) and save!
Buy at Motorola

That brings the price to just $174.99 — undeniably more budget-friendly. And yes, it was slightly cheaper on Prime Big Deal Days this October, but we don't expect the same $50 discount to appear before Black Friday. So, if you missed out during the event, this is your next best chance to save on this budget option.

The Moto G (2025) obviously won't rival the best Android phones. It doesn't come with an OLED display, a powerful chip, and an insanely good camera. But hey — it's not trying to compete with the best in class. Instead, it gives you a simple, hassle-free experience, mostly decent visuals, and long battery life. At $174.99, that's quite fair.

And while the device has a 6.7-inch LCD display, it actually gets a bit brighter than the Galaxy A16 (which boasts an OLED screen). You can check out the Motorola's display measurements — and how it compares to the Samsung phone — in our Moto G (2025) review.

When it comes to the camera, this option delivers pretty decent images for the price. You get respectable images with mostly natural colors during the day, particularly from the main 50MP unit. The handset is also equipped with a 2MP macro on the rear and a 16MP front sensor.

Performance isn't ideal here, but it's not all bad either. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset runs daily tasks mostly well, but you should expect the occasional stutter here and there.

At the end of the day, the Moto G (2025) might not wow you with beastly specs, but it gets the essentials right. And that's what matters for a budget phone, right? If you're tempted, this is your chance to save $25.

Ultra-affordable Moto G (2025) gets a sweet $25 discount at the official store

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Motorola Moto G - Deals History
122 stories
22 Oct, 2025
Ultra-affordable Moto G (2025) gets a sweet $25 discount at the official store
14 Oct, 2025
At 50% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is the must-have stylus phone for budget shoppers
08 Oct, 2025
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
01 Oct, 2025
It's not too late to grab the Moto G Power (2025) at its lowest price
29 Sep, 2025
Here's how you can save an unbeatable $100 on the Moto G Stylus (2025) well before Prime Day
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Apple’s foldable iPad has been delayed once again and might be dead on arrival

by Johanna Romero • 1

Samsung Galaxy S26 camera: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

This Galaxy S26 competitor will feature a 2.1 sound system with a subwoofer and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip

Latest News

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless