Ultra-affordable Moto G (2025) gets a sweet $25 discount at the official store
This Motorola phone may be no flagship killer, but it's a very hot pick at $25 off right now.
Looking for an affordable Motorola phone that gets all the basics right, no extra fluff? The Moto G (2025) fits the bill. This device is incredibly affordable at $199.99, but Motorola's latest sale lets you grab it with a tempting $25 discount.
That brings the price to just $174.99 — undeniably more budget-friendly. And yes, it was slightly cheaper on Prime Big Deal Days this October, but we don't expect the same $50 discount to appear before Black Friday. So, if you missed out during the event, this is your next best chance to save on this budget option.
And while the device has a 6.7-inch LCD display, it actually gets a bit brighter than the Galaxy A16 (which boasts an OLED screen). You can check out the Motorola's display measurements — and how it compares to the Samsung phone — in our Moto G (2025) review.
Performance isn't ideal here, but it's not all bad either. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset runs daily tasks mostly well, but you should expect the occasional stutter here and there.
At the end of the day, the Moto G (2025) might not wow you with beastly specs, but it gets the essentials right. And that's what matters for a budget phone, right? If you're tempted, this is your chance to save $25.
