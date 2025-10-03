Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most of you don't agree with what Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 phones.
Samsung has been making big design choices for its Galaxy phones, as of late, and some of these changes aren’t too popular. We held a poll, and most of you are not in favor the of the direction that Samsung is taking its phones, including the upcoming Galaxy S26.
According to the poll, almost 44 percent of you are not okay with the changes that Samsung is making. Almost 38 percent of you are fine with the company’s new designs, marking a major rift between large subsets of the consumer base. The rest of the voters said that they were indifferent on the entire matter.
In case you’re unaware, the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the base model are adding a camera bump on the rear, and the Ultra is rounding out the edges even more than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Furthermore, the Galaxy S26 Edge is adopting a large rear camera module, which looks very similar to the iPhone 17 Pro.
People weren’t exactly thrilled with the iPhone 17 Pro redesign, though they seem to be coming around to it now that the new phones are out. Like with the iPhone 17 Pro, some users have expressed dislike for the Galaxy S26 Edge redesign as well.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra design is a lot more divisive. Some are happy about the rounder edges, and even like the return of the rear camera bump. Others are not as thrilled, and lament the loss of the iconic boxy look of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its predecessors.
Personally, I’m not a fan of the Galaxy S26 redesign. In fact, I think that the Galaxy S26 Edge looks much better. And, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra still looks like a very sleek and modern phone, I do wish that Samsung had kept the sharp look of the Ultra models that came before.
Apple gave up its identity, and made its phones somewhat resemble the Google Pixel 10. The iPhone Air, in particular, looks like a Pixel phone from afar if you’re not paying attention. I wish Samsung hadn’t done this too, as I don’t want the Galaxy phones to start looking like an iPhone.
Most of you disagree with Samsung
A series of contentious designs?
Galaxy S26 Edge has a large camera module.
It doesn’t help, of course, that many users have said that the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air don’t need to exist, as no one asked for slimmer phones with smaller batteries.
Samsung shouldn’t give up its identity
