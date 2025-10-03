Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones

Most of you don't agree with what Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 phones.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rear
Samsung has been making big design choices for its Galaxy phones, as of late, and some of these changes aren’t too popular. We held a poll, and most of you are not in favor the of the direction that Samsung is taking its phones, including the upcoming Galaxy S26.

Most of you disagree with Samsung


According to the poll, almost 44 percent of you are not okay with the changes that Samsung is making. Almost 38 percent of you are fine with the company’s new designs, marking a major rift between large subsets of the consumer base. The rest of the voters said that they were indifferent on the entire matter.

Are you okay with Samsung's new design choices?

Vote View Result


In case you’re unaware, the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the base model are adding a camera bump on the rear, and the Ultra is rounding out the edges even more than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Furthermore, the Galaxy S26 Edge is adopting a large rear camera module, which looks very similar to the iPhone 17 Pro.

A series of contentious designs?




People weren’t exactly thrilled with the iPhone 17 Pro redesign, though they seem to be coming around to it now that the new phones are out. Like with the iPhone 17 Pro, some users have expressed dislike for the Galaxy S26 Edge redesign as well.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra design is a lot more divisive. Some are happy about the rounder edges, and even like the return of the rear camera bump. Others are not as thrilled, and lament the loss of the iconic boxy look of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its predecessors.

It doesn’t help, of course, that many users have said that the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air don’t need to exist, as no one asked for slimmer phones with smaller batteries.

Samsung shouldn’t give up its identity


Personally, I’m not a fan of the Galaxy S26 redesign. In fact, I think that the Galaxy S26 Edge looks much better. And, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra still looks like a very sleek and modern phone, I do wish that Samsung had kept the sharp look of the Ultra models that came before.

Apple gave up its identity, and made its phones somewhat resemble the Google Pixel 10. The iPhone Air, in particular, looks like a Pixel phone from afar if you’re not paying attention. I wish Samsung hadn’t done this too, as I don’t want the Galaxy phones to start looking like an iPhone.

Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Our poll results show 56% of you see real value in Xiaomi 17 Pro’s rear screen

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Apple explains why iMessage may fail to activate on iOS 26, and how to fix it

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Galaxy Watch Sleep Scores suddenly skyrocket – but is it too good to be true?

by Iskra Petrova • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes

Latest News

T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless