Montblanc's Summit Lite luxury smartwatch arrives in the US

Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 22, 2021, 11:04 PM
Montblanc's Summit Lite luxury smartwatch arrives in the US
Montblanc smartwatches are no joke when it comes to price. Even the cheapest ones cost a fortune, but just like every other expensive product, there's a market for that too. The Summit Lite is a luxury smartwatch that was officially unveiled a few months ago as a “budget-friendly” alternative to the Summit 2+, another Montblanc smartwatch that costs nearly $1,200.

In comparison, the Summit Lite costs just $860, and for the first time since it was announced, it's available for purchase in the United States. The bad news is it comes with Qualcomm's previous chipset generation, the Snapdragon Wear 3100, but other than that, the Summit Lite looks like a standard smartwatch powered by Google Wear OS, at least on paper.

The luxury smartwatch has a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass coating. On the inside, the smartwatch packs a 400 mAh battery, 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage. The Summit Lite features 5 ATM water resistance and NFC (Near Field Communication) support for Google Pay.

It's got all sorts of health and fitness apps, as well as heart rate and sleep monitors. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with built-in GPS, but that appears to be its only major downside. The Summit Lite is available in either black or matte silver colors, and customers can choose between two different types of straps: fabric or rubber.

