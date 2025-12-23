Stack up savings this Christmas with Mint Mobile's 3-month data plans

3-month 5GB data plan: $45 (paid upfront) — now $30

3-month 15GB data plan: $60 (paid upfront) — now $45

3-month 20GB data plan: $75 (paid upfront) — now $60

3-month Unlimited plan: $90 (paid upfront) — 50% off + $15 off brings it to just $30





$15 off 3-month 5GB data plan at Mint $30 $45 $15 off (33%) Mint Mobile is offering a fantastic discount on its 5GB data plan. Right now, users can grab $15 off 3-month plans with coupon 15NOW applied at checkout. That brings the upfront price for the plan to just $30. Buy at Mint Mobile $15 off 3-month 15GB data plan at Mint $45 $60 $15 off (25%) For users seeking more mobile data, the 15GB 3-month plan at Mint Mobile is also on sale. Right now, it's available for $15 off with 15NOW coupon code. The plan is paid upfront. Buy at Mint Mobile $15 off the 20GB 3-month data plan at Mint $60 $75 $15 off (20%) The 20GB 3-month data plan also arrives at lower prices. Right now, you can get it for just $60 for the entire period (paid upfront) instead of $75 when you add coupon 15NOW at checkout. Buy at Mint Mobile 3-month Unlimited data plan: 50% off + $15 off $30 $90 $60 off (67%) Need unlimited data for three months? In that case, consider Mint Mobile's 3-month unlimited data plan. Typically priced at $90, the plan is now going for just $30. The discount includes 50% off and an extra $15 price cut with 15NOW code applied at checkout. Buy at Mint Mobile Recommended For You





Mint lets users bring their own devices and keep their current number. The carrier ships physical SIM cards straight to your door at no cost. Alternatively, customers with compatible smartphones can activate an eSIM card on the same day.



This pricing is only available to new customers for the initial plan. After the first three months, full-price options apply. That said, Mint offers impressive flexibility. Customers clearly see their data usage, so they can quickly determine whether they’re on the perfect plan. If not, they can always switch to a higher data plan or move to a lower one upon renewal. Simple as that.





What you get with Mint's 3-month plans









The 15GB and 20GB plans include monthly data allotment, plus free calls and texts, calls to the UK, Canada, and Mexico at no extra cost, and a free mobile hotspot.



As for the Unlimited data plan, it comes with the free text, calls, and hotspot extras, as well as unlimited data for three months. However, if you use over 50GB of data per month, you may experience slower speeds when the network is busy. Videos also stream at 480p on this plan. Let’s start with the base option. It includes 5GB of monthly data, as well as unlimited texts and calls, free calls to Mexico, Canada, and the UK, and a free mobile hotspot. Users who exceed their allotted 5GB data may experience slower 2G speeds.The 15GB and 20GB plans include monthly data allotment, plus free calls and texts, calls to the UK, Canada, and Mexico at no extra cost, and a free mobile hotspot.As for the Unlimited data plan, it comes with the free text, calls, and hotspot extras, as well as unlimited data for three months. However, if you use over 50GB of data per month, you may experience slower speeds when the network is busy. Videos also stream at 480p on this plan.





Do you think these 3-month plans are worth it? The Unlimited data plan is a steal, I'm in. 60% Absolutely not, $15 discount isn't enough. 0% I'm sticking to my current carrier, but the offers are hot. 40% Vote 5 Votes





Unlimited data — maximum savings





All four plans have their benefits, but the Unlimited one stands out for several reasons. Obviously, it's the ideal data plan for power users. But more importantly — at least for me — it's the one that offers the best value, especially with Mint's stacking coupon offer.





Paying $90 upfront is undeniably pricey, even for an unlimited plan. But at 50% off plus an extra $15 discount, the plan drops to the same asking price as the base 5GB plan.





Another thing is, three months of commitment seems like the ideal plan duration. That way, you can test whether T-Mobile 's reliable 5G network works for you before signing up for a longer plan.





What's more, Mint Mobile's return policy helps dissatisfied customers claim a full refund within seven days of activation, taxes and fees included. Users who have picked a physical SIM card can make returns within 10 days of purchase, as long as the card is returned in its original packaging and hasn't been opened or activated.





In any case, Mint Mobile's 3-month data plans deliver great value for money this Christmas. If you're tempted, be sure to check them out while the 15NOW code is still available.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible

This Christmas, you won’t just stack presents — Mint Mobile lets you stack up your mobile data savings, too. Picking a 3-month data plan is now much easier with the 15NOW coupon code applied at checkout:The offer makes short-term data plans way more affordable than usual, just in time for the holidays.