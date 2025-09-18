Meta will allow developers to put apps on your face

Get ready for third-party apps for Meta’s smart glasses.

Meta will allow developers to put apps on your face
Meta has just announced its new AI-powered smart glasses at the Meta Connect conference, but that’s not all the news. The company is also going to give third-party developers access to some of the capabilities of its glasses.

A Meta Wearables toolkit is in the works


Meta has just announced the Meta Wearables Device Access Toolkit for developers, which will allow apps to access the vision and audio capabilities of its smart glasses. The company says the toolkit will open up access to some of the on-device sensors, so developers could build related features for their mobile apps. 

With our toolkit, you’ll be able to leverage the natural perspective of the wearer and the clarity of open-ear audio and mic access.
Meta, September 2025

Along with the announcement, Meta has shared examples of the ideas some developers with early access are exploring. Twitch’s idea is to allow creators to livestream from their AI glasses. Disney Imagineering’s R&D team is developing early prototypes that would let people visiting Disney parks get tips on the glasses.

You’ll need to wait before getting access



Developers who’d like to access the preview will have to wait, though. Meta has an interest form where developers can sign up to be notified when a preview becomes available later this year. The preview itself is going to be quite limited.

Are third-party apps the thing that would make you use AI glasses?

Meta says that only select partners will be able to publish their integrations during the developer preview phase. The company expects that publishing won’t be generally available until sometime in 2026.

A new platform is shaping


Apparently, we’ll need to wait a bit longer before getting actual app integration with the Ray-Ban Meta and the rest of the company’s AI glasses. Considering how popular they are and how cool the new glasses with a display look, I am sure many developers will want to give this toolkit a spin. Even if it sounds a little dystopian, giving third-party apps access to the gadget on your face would make them much better.

