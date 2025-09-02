Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Meta stole another top AI researcher from Apple, making it’s smart Siri issue even worse

The future of Siri sounds even darker with Apple losing even more of its leading AI engineers.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple
Meta stole another top AI researcher from Apple, making it’s smart Siri issue even worse
To say that Apple is facing an AI talent crisis would be an understatement, and the situation is only getting worse. After losing some of its top AI talent last month, the company is now parting with more key AI engineers.

The latest loss for Apple is Jian Zhang, the company’s lead artificial intelligence researcher for robotics, according to Bloomberg. He’s joining the competing Meta Robotics Studio, which was confirmed by the social media company. That same team has seen about a dozen people leaving in the last few weeks. 

Over the last week, Apple has lost three more AI engineers, who were all part of the Apple Foundation Models team. John Peebles and Nan Du are going to OpenAI, and Zhao Meng is going to Anthropic.

Do you think Apple can develop its own AI technology?

Vote View Result


The Apple Foundation Models team was at the core of the creation of Apple Intelligence. The platform was launched last year, but so far it has failed to catch up with the leading AI labs. That failure has exposed many internal issues at Apple, which have led to one of the most embarrassing episodes in the company’s recent history.

Apple’s struggles with AI are so serious that the company is considering using external technology to catch up. One of the company’s options may be to rely on Google’s Gemini AI to finally deliver on the smarter Siri it promised last year.

According to other reports, Apple had internal discussions to solve its issues through acquisitions. Among the companies it was looking at were the Paris-based Mistral AI and Perplexity, which is behind one of the most popular AI-powered search engines.

While Apple is losing talent, Samsung and Google are offering powerful AI integrations on their devices. The Pixel 10 and Galaxy S25 are already getting the best of Gemini, while the “built for Apple IntelligenceiPhone 16 is falling behind.

We won’t hear about Apple’s internal drama at the iPhone 17 premiere on September 9, but I hope we learn more about where the company is heading. I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple has some big announcements, though it might be even less likely to follow up on them than before.

Meta stole another top AI researcher from Apple, making it’s smart Siri issue even worse
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 2

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 8

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 16
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless