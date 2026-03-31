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Compact Marshall Emberton III drops to a new all-time low during Amazon Spring Sale

With a loud bass-heavy sound and high durability, it's definitely worth the splurge!

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A close-up of the Marshall Emberton III.
A close-up of the Marshall Emberton III. | Image by Marshall


With spring already here, you’ll have more and more occasions to go out with your friends and enjoy unforgettable get-togethers. You may also be among those who often like to zone out and relax while listening to their favorite songs. And with Amazon’s latest deal on the Marshall Emberton III, you can now do all that in style and at a much more affordable price.

Being among the devices that received some Big Spring Sale love this year, the Marshall Emberton III is selling at a sweet 28% discount during Amazon’s shopping event. This means you can score one for under $130, which is $50 off its usual cost of around $180. And that, my friend, is a new record-low price. Plus, all the colorways are available at the same markdown, so you can grab the one that best matches your taste.

Marshall Emberton III: Save 28% on Amazon!

$50 off (28%)
Amazon is offering a 28% discount on the Marshall Emberton III, allowing you to snatch this compact fella for under $130. The speaker punches way above its weight, delivering bass-heavy sound and packing high durability. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon

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I’d act fast if I were you, though. Today is the last day of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, meaning this sweet deal will likely expire soon or, in the best-case scenario, the discount will shrink. In any case, I don’t think it’ll remain $50 off for long.

As the latest version of Marshall’s compact Emberton speaker, our friend here may be small, but it punches way above its weight. Just like its predecessors, it delivers surprisingly loud sound for its size. Its default audio profile features smoother treble and even punchier bass than the previous model, making it a better fit for shoppers who like hip-hop or electronic music.

I also appreciate the new built-in microphone that lets you use the Marshall as a speakerphone. This is a great touch, allowing you to take calls directly through the speaker instead of switching to your phone’s earpiece. And with up to 32 hours of battery life and a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, this thing is not only durable, but it also gives you peace of mind that it won’t break just because a bit of sand got in or you dunked it into the pool or accidentally spilled something on it.

The Marshall Emberton III is definitely worth the splurge in my opinion. If you agree and are willing to test it out, tap one of the offer buttons in this article and save while the deal is still up for grabs!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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