The Marshall Acton III drops to its lowest price ahead of Prime Day
Marshall's Acton III hasn't been this cheap in months! Save $100 with Amazon's limited-time promo.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you a fan of the iconic Marshall speaker design? Well, if you’re also in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker for home use, Amazon has the perfect pick for you — and it’s enjoying a rare discount right now. We’re talking about the Acton III, which inspires with a retro design and great audio quality. For a limited time, this puppy can be yours for a whopping $100 off its original price.
As far as we know, this bad boy doesn’t often receive such generous price cuts. In fact, the unit hasn’t actually dropped under $200 since July, making this one of the best Marshall deals ahead of Prime Day.
But what’s so good about this option anyway? For starters, it offers loud and powerful sound, comes with some EQ adjustments, and packs several physical buttons for extra convenience. It’s perfect for students, delivering a rich and wide soundstage, and it can easily fill a small room with high-quality audio.
On the downside, since this is a home speaker, you can’t actually bring it on outdoor adventures and expect it to work. That’s certainly not a drawback for everyone, but it’s worth noting nonetheless.
In short, the Marshall Acton III is a fantastic choice for those after loud and powerful sound. With its gorgeous design and hefty $100 discount, it’s an even easier pick for Marshall fans. Get yours soon — this promo won’t last forever.
As far as we know, this bad boy doesn’t often receive such generous price cuts. In fact, the unit hasn’t actually dropped under $200 since July, making this one of the best Marshall deals ahead of Prime Day.
Speaking of Prime Day, don’t forget the upcoming event kicks off next week. If this 33% markdown doesn’t sound exciting enough, waiting for the best Prime Day deals on Bluetooth speakers could help you get another popular option at an even deeper discount.
But what’s so good about this option anyway? For starters, it offers loud and powerful sound, comes with some EQ adjustments, and packs several physical buttons for extra convenience. It’s perfect for students, delivering a rich and wide soundstage, and it can easily fill a small room with high-quality audio.
Another highlight here is the design. Built with sustainable materials, this speaker looks like a mini version of Marshall’s guitar amplifiers, adding an extra retro twist to any room. And while it connects with Bluetooth, those preferring a wired connection will definitely appreciate the 3.5mm audio port.
On the downside, since this is a home speaker, you can’t actually bring it on outdoor adventures and expect it to work. That’s certainly not a drawback for everyone, but it’s worth noting nonetheless.
In short, the Marshall Acton III is a fantastic choice for those after loud and powerful sound. With its gorgeous design and hefty $100 discount, it’s an even easier pick for Marshall fans. Get yours soon — this promo won’t last forever.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: