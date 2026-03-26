MacBook Air M4 refuses to surrender its “best for most people” crown, crashing to a new record low

13-inch MacBook Air with the M4: Save $250 on Amazon! $250 off (21%) Getting a 13-inch MacBook Air with an M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for less than $950 is a steal, but that’s exactly what Amazon is offering with its current $250 discount. This laptop packs everything you need. It has a stunning display, high-end design, and a powerhouse processor in one portable package. If you’ve been waiting for a bargain, this is your moment. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

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Boasting a premium aluminum build, one of the best keyboards on the market, and arguably the most responsive trackpad you’ll find on any laptop, this fella offers a truly high-end experience. The keyboard is so tactile and comfortable that you’ll find yourself flying through messages and emails much faster than usual. Plus, you can officially kiss your PC mouse goodbye, as the trackpad is exceptionally precise. You'll get so used to navigating with gestures that you won't even miss having a mouse.Meanwhile, the M4 chip inside is an absolute monster, packing enough firepower to support anything from casual browsing on Amazon to demanding workflows, juggling heavy apps with ease. And with 512GB of storage, you should have plenty of space at your disposal. You can even use it for video editing, just keep in mind that it lacks active cooling via a built-in fan, which means it could throttle when pushed too far. But precisely because it doesn’t have a fan, it is exceptionally thin and lightweight, allowing you to easily toss it in your backpack and take it anywhere.Another highlight is its Liquid Retina display. Sure, it’s not a Mini-LED panel like the ones found on the Pro models, but it still supports Apple’s True Tone for accurate colors and offers stunning visuals. You can use it for color-accurate work or binge-watching hit Apple TV+ series like Foundation, where you’ll savor every cinematic moment in space—especially with that battery life of up to 18 hours. That said, since this isn’t a Pro model, the screen is capped at 60Hz and 500 nits of maximum brightness, which might make using it in direct sunlight a bit tricky.All in all, the MacBook Air with the M4 chip is the perfect pick for most people. While we have the MacBook Neo, which is great for students or those who just need a basic laptop, the MacBook Air is the top choice for those after a powerful machine that will remain relevant for years without needing the extreme firepower of the Pro models. So, if you’ve been in the market for a "do-it-all" laptop, this might be it. Tap one of the deal buttons in this article and save while the deal lasts!