I just found the best LTE Pixel Watch 3 deals — save up to $210 before they're gone
The Google Pixel Watch 3 is a winner in my book — especially at this killer limited-time discount.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’ve been waiting for a seriously good Google Pixel Watch 3 deal, this is it! I just found what’s easily the best promo that’s ever gone live, and I can’t pass it up. But enough with the buildup — here are the details: the 41mm model with LTE connectivity is down to $274.99, while the larger 45mm variant is only $289.99 at Woot. That’s a solid 39% off the smaller version and 42% off the device with a bigger screen.
It gets better! Both of the smartwatches are brand-new, so you don’t have to settle for a Pixel Watch that’s already been used by someone. If there’s anything that might put off some users, it’s the 90-day limited warranty.
And sure, the new Pixel Watch 4 is out. But paying full price for the latest Wear OS models is hard to justify when you can save up to $210 on the 2024 releases. For most users (including me), the current Pixel Watch 3 deals offer better value without missing out on key features.
Consider also the thinner bezel and brighter display, which lets you see your stats even under the blazing sun, and the decent battery life. All of that makes the Pixel Watch 3 a solid pick for just about any Pixel phone user. And now, the 41mm and the 45mm variants are unbelievably affordable at Woot. Act fast — these LTE-ready models won’t stay this affordable for long.
It gets better! Both of the smartwatches are brand-new, so you don’t have to settle for a Pixel Watch that’s already been used by someone. If there’s anything that might put off some users, it’s the 90-day limited warranty.
But if I were you, I wouldn’t really mind the lack of a full manufacturer’s warranty. After all, you can’t save this much on the LTE-ready Google wearable anywhere else. Even at Amazon, both the 41mm and the 45mm models are available with a much more modest $100 discount. Clearly, you’re getting the best price at Woot.
And sure, the new Pixel Watch 4 is out. But paying full price for the latest Wear OS models is hard to justify when you can save up to $210 on the 2024 releases. For most users (including me), the current Pixel Watch 3 deals offer better value without missing out on key features.
The 2024 Google wearable is quite feature-rich, by the way. You have highly accurate heart rate tracking, workout metrics and sleep insights, to mention just a few. What’s more, the timepiece comes with extras like cardio load. This helps you understand how hard you’re pushing during workouts and improve endurance over time.
Consider also the thinner bezel and brighter display, which lets you see your stats even under the blazing sun, and the decent battery life. All of that makes the Pixel Watch 3 a solid pick for just about any Pixel phone user. And now, the 41mm and the 45mm variants are unbelievably affordable at Woot. Act fast — these LTE-ready models won’t stay this affordable for long.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
27 Aug, 2025I just found the best LTE Pixel Watch 3 deals — save up to $210 before they're gone
21 Aug, 2025Google's hot new Pixel Watch 4 makes the Pixel Watch 3 look like a must-buy at a cool $100 discount
28 Jul, 2025Limited-time sale makes the larger Pixel Watch 3 a more attractive choice
23 Jul, 2025The Pixel Watch 2 is $100 off and a perfect match for your Pixel phone
08 Jul, 2025I can't recommend the Pixel Watch 3 enough—grab it at its best price for Prime Day
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: