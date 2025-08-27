Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

I just found the best LTE Pixel Watch 3 deals — save up to $210 before they're gone

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is a winner in my book — especially at this killer limited-time discount.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Pixel Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Pixel Watch 3 in their palm.
If you’ve been waiting for a seriously good Google Pixel Watch 3 deal, this is it! I just found what’s easily the best promo that’s ever gone live, and I can’t pass it up. But enough with the buildup — here are the details: the 41mm model with LTE connectivity is down to $274.99, while the larger 45mm variant is only $289.99 at Woot. That’s a solid 39% off the smaller version and 42% off the device with a bigger screen.

LTE Pixel Watch 3, 41mm: $174 off

$274 99
$449
$174 off (39%)
Woot is now letting you grab the incredible Pixel Watch 3 with LTE at a killer price. The model is now available for a massive $174 off and ships with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. Act fast because this deal might vanish any minute.
Buy at Woot

LTE Pixel Watch 3, 45mm: $174 off

$289 99
$499 99
$210 off (42%)
If you're looking for a device with a larger battery and a bigger display, get the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 instead. This model is also available at a killer discount on Woot — 42% off its original price. This sale will only last until August 28 at 11:59 PM CT, so act fast and save before it's gone.
Buy at Woot

LTE Pixel Watch 3, 45mm: $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (20%)
If getting a smartwatch with a full manufacturer's warranty is a top priority for you, get the LTE-ready Pixel Watch 3 at Amazon. Right now, the e-commerce giant gives you a $100 discount on the 45mm model. The 41mm version is available with the same price cut.
Buy at Amazon

It gets better! Both of the smartwatches are brand-new, so you don’t have to settle for a Pixel Watch that’s already been used by someone. If there’s anything that might put off some users, it’s the 90-day limited warranty.

But if I were you, I wouldn’t really mind the lack of a full manufacturer’s warranty. After all, you can’t save this much on the LTE-ready Google wearable anywhere else. Even at Amazon, both the 41mm and the 45mm models are available with a much more modest $100 discount. Clearly, you’re getting the best price at Woot.

And sure, the new Pixel Watch 4 is out. But paying full price for the latest Wear OS models is hard to justify when you can save up to $210 on the 2024 releases. For most users (including me), the current Pixel Watch 3 deals offer better value without missing out on key features.

The 2024 Google wearable is quite feature-rich, by the way. You have highly accurate heart rate tracking, workout metrics and sleep insights, to mention just a few. What’s more, the timepiece comes with extras like cardio load. This helps you understand how hard you’re pushing during workouts and improve endurance over time.

Consider also the thinner bezel and brighter display, which lets you see your stats even under the blazing sun, and the decent battery life. All of that makes the Pixel Watch 3 a solid pick for just about any Pixel phone user. And now, the 41mm and the 45mm variants are unbelievably affordable at Woot. Act fast — these LTE-ready models won’t stay this affordable for long.

I just found the best LTE Pixel Watch 3 deals — save up to $210 before they&#039;re gone
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Google Pixel Watch - Deals History
46 stories
27 Aug, 2025
I just found the best LTE Pixel Watch 3 deals — save up to $210 before they're gone
21 Aug, 2025
Google's hot new Pixel Watch 4 makes the Pixel Watch 3 look like a must-buy at a cool $100 discount
28 Jul, 2025
Limited-time sale makes the larger Pixel Watch 3 a more attractive choice
23 Jul, 2025
The Pixel Watch 2 is $100 off and a perfect match for your Pixel phone
08 Jul, 2025
I can't recommend the Pixel Watch 3 enough—grab it at its best price for Prime Day
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 2

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 4
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
Some T-Mobile reps lost their monthly cash bonus due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps lost their monthly cash bonus due to T-Life

Latest News

Enemies or not, Trump may be able to solve Musk's problems with the EU just like that
Enemies or not, Trump may be able to solve Musk's problems with the EU just like that
Apple is about to make the gravest iPhone camera mistake, but I have the perfect solution
Apple is about to make the gravest iPhone camera mistake, but I have the perfect solution
Yes, reverse wireless charging sounds amazing, but Apple will probably make you wait
Yes, reverse wireless charging sounds amazing, but Apple will probably make you wait
Best back to school deals in 2025: upgrade your semester with epic discounts on phones, tablets, and more
Best back to school deals in 2025: upgrade your semester with epic discounts on phones, tablets, and more
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t thin, but that might be a good thing
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t thin, but that might be a good thing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless