Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The high-end Galaxy S25+ is harder to ignore at its latest Amazon discount

This new limited-time sale at Amazon is very easy to recommend.

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A close-up of a person holding the Galaxy S25+ in their palm, showing its display.
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The Galaxy S26 launch is coming closer and closer. But until the new flagships actually arrive, the S25 lineup will remain Samsung’s latest and greatest. And guess what else? The middle member of the S25 family, the Galaxy S25+, is now sporting a pretty good discount at Amazon.

We’re talking a $169 price cut on the 256GB Navy color option. This is the only paintjob at such a solid discount, too — other colors come at $150 off. And while we’ve seen this Android phone sporting much more tempting price cuts in the past, you won’t find a better deal at Samsung or Best Buy right now.

Grab the Galaxy S25+ for $169 off at Amazon

$169 off (17%)
Right now, you can save a hefty $169 on the Galaxy S25+ at Amazon. This is a limited-time discount, and it's available only on the 256GB model in Navy. Right now, all other colors and storage variants are going for $150 off.
Buy at Amazon

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Samsung’s premium device delivers on all fronts, making it a great choice for Android fans. With its beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, it provides superb visuals. The screen also supports an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making scrolling feel truly smooth and fluid.

Things are just as awesome in terms of performance, as the benchmark tests in our Galaxy S25+ review show. The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor delivers great potential for mobile gaming, multitasking, everyday use — the whole shebang.

The Samsung phone is also very well optimized. With seven years of Android and security updates, plus a range of Galaxy AI extras, it delivers a truly premium experience. Add in the highly capable camera, featuring a 50MP main sensor on the rear, and you’ve got one of the best Android phones in 2025.

Although the Galaxy S25+ has been more affordable in the past, we think it’s more than worth checking out right now. Just remember: Amazon might not hold its $169 discount live for long. If you like what the handset brings to the table (and you find the current price cut appealing), now’s the time to act.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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