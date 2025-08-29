Loyalty to T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon is dead: survey reveals who would switch to MVNOs in a heartbeat, and why
People, as it turns out, would abandon T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon in a heartbeat if it meant cheaper plans or better perks.
It’s no secret that Americans are fatigued by the pricing of the top three carriers across the country: T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. But, maybe you didn’t know just how bad it’s gotten, because customers are apparently willing to switch in a heartbeat, according to a new survey.
While the survey was conducted to gauge consumer interest in influencer-branded MVNOs, it also revealed how people currently feel about America’s biggest network companies. For example, 13 percent of users would switch immediately if a different carrier was offering a cheaper plan, and 45 percent would at least consider it.
Even when asked whether they would switch to influencer-led MVNOs for exclusive perks, more people said it depended on the perks rather than the personality whose branding was being used. Meanwhile, a whopping 46 percent of respondents said that they had no interest in MVNOs like Trump Mobile, which are being led by either celebrities or politicians.
When asked about their biggest concerns about switching to influencer-run MVNOs, the top answer wasn’t something related to said influencer or their beliefs at all. In fact, it was a concern that anyone would have for traditional carriers: reliability. “Ethics” came second to that.
The survey also revealed some very interesting things. Like the fact that only 23 percent of people overall even believed that influencer-led MVNOs could match the quality of more established companies like AT&T and Verizon. It also revealed that younger generations, particularly Gen Z, were much more open to giving new MVNOs a fair go.
People just want something that works. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The major carriers have all recently been embroiled in some form of controversy or another. From T-Mobile’s grim future, to Verizon’s loyalty discount fiasco, subscribers all across the States are furious. It comes as no surprise to me, then, that so many people would switch to an MVNO in a heartbeat if it was cheaper or provided better perks.
