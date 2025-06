Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future

T-Mobile

Lots of customers aren’t happy with some of the decisions that T-Mobile has made in recent months. A survey conducted by Android Authority asked people which alternatives towere at the top of their lists, and it turns out that MVNOs () are favored by most.The most voted for alternative choice was Google Fi, an MVNO that primarily uses’s network for its operations. Google’s name carries a lot of weight, especially for people who remember when Google Fiber first rolled out. It also helps that Google Fi can be cheaper than, which is a no-brainer when both are using the same network.Visible, another MVNO, came second. It uses Verizon ’s network, making it a good choice for customers who live in areas with poorcoverage. Ookla just crowned T-Mobile as the best network in the U.S., but there are, naturally, areas across the country where’s network performs better.After Google Fi and Visible, the next choices — in descending order of votes — were the following:Funnily enough, Mint Mobile also uses thenetwork. US Mobile uses that, as well as the networks of AT&T and. Meanwhile, Metro is literally an MVNO owned by, also running on its network.So, even when you’re choosing an alternative to, you’re almost guaranteed to be using its network regardless. At least the plans are cheaper, though.While the survey didn’t outright provide options foror, voters did have the option to choose “Other” and specify their choice in the comments. However, even the comments were filled with MVNOs like Helium Mobile, Tello, and others. Boost Mobile, which is part standalone carrier and part MVNO, was also a popular choice in the discussions.Mentions of recent Google Fi account suspensions were also made, something to consider if you’re looking at giving the network a go.Whileis still a very popular carrier across the U.S., recent changes to its business model threaten that fame. T-Mobile removed tax-inclusive plans a while back, and then delisted Go5G plans as well, leading to a lot of outcry.This, after customers were walking out of T-Mobile stores due to the T-Life app being forced on them, was a badly-timed move to make. Not to mention the price hikes on price-locked plans some time back, now that was a bad week for’s PR. I understand that businesses change, but this many sudden changes has led to some very angry comments that I dare not summarize here.’s usually-excellent service — hence the aforementioned Ookla award — as well as other perks and niceties likeTuesdays will keep many customers around for now. But I think that the company really needs to tone down on all of the business decisions that it’s been making of late.