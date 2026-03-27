One of the best Google features is coming to iOS headphones in its full glory
Google now lets iOS headphone users hear real-time translations.
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AirPods are becoming a lot more versatile, thanks to Google. | Image by PhoneArena
Google's AI for everyone is reaching a whole new level. After launching Live Translate for headphones on compatible Android phones with the Translate app last year, the Live Translate feature now expands to iOS headphones.
Beyond rolling out the feature to iOS users for the first time, Google is also expanding Live Translate to more countries. From now on, users in Italy, Japan, Thailand, the UK, France, and Germany will be able to communicate with locals or understand a lecture in a foreign language.
According to Google, Live Translate now works on iOS with and without headphones, giving users more flexibility. To use the feature, follow the steps below.
While Apple Intelligence provides real-time translation features for iPhones, iPads, and AirPods, the Cupertino tech giant has yet to expand Live Translate for many languages.
In contrast, Google doesn't care whether you're on Android or iOS. It simply wants to bring you closer to AI. On top of that, unlike Apple, which often limits its most premium features to the latest earbuds, Google's Live Translate feature works on any pair of headphones, even older models (as long as they're connected with a compatible device, of course).
A major win for iOS users
Google Translate's Live Translate is now on iOS. | Video by Google
Google Translate's handy feature debuted in December 2025, with more than 70 languages available from the get-go, including Greek, Estonian, Indonesian, Finnish, Icelandic, Bulgarian, and many more.
Starting March 26, Apple phone users will also be able to hear real-time translations in over seven dozen languages on their headphones.
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How to use Live Translate on Apple devices
According to Google, Live Translate now works on iOS with and without headphones, giving users more flexibility. To use the feature, follow the steps below.
How to set up Google Translate's Live Translate on iPad or iPhone:
- Connect your headphones to your iOS device
- Open the Translate app
- Tap Live Translate at the bottom
- Choose your preferred Live Translation mode and pick languages
- Tap any part of the text to hear a translation
- Tap Speak if you want to pause or resume translation
- Once finished, tap Back to exit translation
Available Live Translation modes
- Listening — only works when you've paired your headphones with your iOS device. It's ideal for real-time translations.
- Conversation — allows you to play translations on your speakers or headphones. With this mode, users take turns speaking.
- Text only — shows translated transcripts of what's being said.
- Custom — allows users to customize their Live Translation experience, choosing between the three main listening modes in different situations.
Siri, it's time to hit the bench
The AirPods Pro 3 will now let you communicate with others in many more languages. | Image by PhoneArena
While Apple Intelligence provides real-time translation features for iPhones, iPads, and AirPods, the Cupertino tech giant has yet to expand Live Translate for many languages.
In contrast, Google doesn't care whether you're on Android or iOS. It simply wants to bring you closer to AI. On top of that, unlike Apple, which often limits its most premium features to the latest earbuds, Google's Live Translate feature works on any pair of headphones, even older models (as long as they're connected with a compatible device, of course).
To me, the conclusion is clear. When it comes to bridging language barriers, Apple just doesn't do it so well.
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