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Google is turning any headphone into a real-time translator

Live translation in 70+ Languages, smarter AI for idioms, and language practice in 20 new countries.

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Google is stepping up its language game with a new beta experience that lets you hear real-time translations directly in your headphones. Alongside this, the company is enhancing Google Translate with advanced Gemini-powered translations and expanding its language-learning features in the Translate app.

Hear live translations in any headphones


One of the most exciting updates is live speech translation. Previously limited to Pixel Buds, Google Translate now brings this feature to any pair of headphones and supports over 70 languages. The beta is rolling out now and works on any compatible Android phone with the Translate app – no need for proprietary hardware like Apple’s AirPods to access a similar feature.

What’s really neat is that this isn’t just a robotic, word-for-word translation. Google is working to preserve tone, emphasis, and cadence, so you can actually follow conversations and know who said what. 

Whether you are chatting with someone in another language, listening to a lecture abroad, or watching a foreign show, you just open the Translate app, tap “Live translate,” and the translation comes through in real time.

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The feature is no longer limited to Pixel Buds, so if you have Galaxy Buds, JBL earbuds, or any other brand, you can give it a try. | Video credit – Google

Right now, the beta is available in the US, Mexico, and India, and Google says it will hit iOS in 2026. That means soon enough, Apple users will get in on this, too.

The other big update is how Gemini AI is improving translations for phrases, idioms, and slang. I mean, literal translations can be ridiculous sometimes – like trying to make sense of the English idiom “stealing my thunder” word-for-word. Gemini parses context and gives you a translation that actually means something, which makes a huge difference.

Gemini analyzes the context to provide a translation that truly reflects the meaning of the idiom. | Image credit – Google

This smarter translation is already rolling out in the US and India, between English and almost 20 languages, including Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese, and German. And it works across Android, iOS, and the web, so it doesn’t matter how you use Translate.

On top of live translation and smarter AI, Google is also expanding language-learning tools to nearly 20 new countries, including Germany, India, Sweden, and Taiwan. English speakers can practice German, while speakers of Bengali, Mandarin Chinese (Simplified), Dutch, German, Hindi, Italian, Romanian, and Swedish can practice English.

The new learning tools put it head-to-head with apps like Duolingo, for example, providing a free option for you to learn a new language. | Video credit – Google

This officially confirms what we’ve been hearing about the expansion, and I think it’s a solid move – it makes Translate feel more like a complete language companion, not just a dictionary.

Why this matters


All of these updates really improve the Translate experience, and I am glad Google is doing this. The new learning tools put it in direct competition with apps like Duolingo, offering a free alternative that’s already built into the ecosystem.

And by making live speech translation work with any headphones, Google is taking one more step ahead of Apple – giving everyone access, no matter the device.

Would you use live speech translation in your headphones?
Absolutely, sounds super convenient.
81.58%
Maybe, only when traveling or in class.
13.16%
Not really, I can manage without it.
2.63%
No, I don’t need real-time translations.
2.63%
38 Votes

Breaking barriers with AI


For me, this is exactly the kind of AI use I want to see in action. After all, no one can realistically learn every language, right? But tools like this let us travel, communicate, and connect with new cultures easier without being limited by language barriers.

I think that is exactly what makes these updates more than just convenient – they are genuinely empowering.

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Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

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