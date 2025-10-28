Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
The newly released Lenovo Yoga Tab is up for grabs at a cool discount

Get the complete Lenovo Yoga Tab bundle at a cheaper price with this Lenovo exclusive sale.

Deals
Lenovo Yoga Tab tablet with different apps appearing to protrude the screen.
Think you have to spend an arm and a leg for an Android tablet with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a stylus, and a keyboard? Think again! One of Lenovo's latest powerhouses, the Yoga Tab, is 11% off at the official store, knocking it to only $489.99. However you look at it, that's an awfully good price for this feature-packed device.

Save $60 on the Lenovo Yoga Tab!

$489 99
$549 99
$60 off (11%)
The Lenovo Yoga Tab is again on sale at the official store. The recently released tablet is now $60 off, making it a great pick for those seeking Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power for less than $500. The tablet arrives with the Tab Pen Pro and a 2-in-1 keyboard accessory at no extra cost.
Buy at Lenovo

As far as we know, this is only the third time Lenovo has slashed prices for its recently released 11.1-inch slate. Earlier this month, we came across a more generous $100 price cut, which was launched briefly. Still, the current $60 discount is way too good to pass up.

The Yoga Tab brings a lot to the table, and we're not just talking about the accessories you get for free. Resolution is pretty sharp on the 11.1-inch screen — 3200 x 2000 — and to top this off, you get ultra-smooth scrolling with the 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, you've got the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which delivers excellent performance in daily and demanding tasks alike. In fact, it rivals mid-range Samsung options quite well. And with 12GB RAM onboard, you get built-in AI smarts that make daily learning, entertainment, and editing a breeze.

Another highlight here is the software. Unlike cheaper and older options, this mid-range beast ships with Android 15 right out of the box. Also, you'll get regular OS upgrades through Android 18, and security patches should continue for four years.

Factor in the generous 256GB of storage and the 8,860mAh battery with blazing 68W charging support, and you've got a seriously powerful Galaxy Tab S10 FE alternative. 

All things considered, the Lenovo Yoga Tab is a pretty well-rounded option you definitely don't want to pass up. If you're tempted, now's the perfect time to grab one! Get yours for 11% off at the official Lenovo Store and save while it lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience
Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
