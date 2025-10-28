The newly released Lenovo Yoga Tab is up for grabs at a cool discount
Get the complete Lenovo Yoga Tab bundle at a cheaper price with this Lenovo exclusive sale.
Think you have to spend an arm and a leg for an Android tablet with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a stylus, and a keyboard? Think again! One of Lenovo's latest powerhouses, the Yoga Tab, is 11% off at the official store, knocking it to only $489.99. However you look at it, that's an awfully good price for this feature-packed device.
As far as we know, this is only the third time Lenovo has slashed prices for its recently released 11.1-inch slate. Earlier this month, we came across a more generous $100 price cut, which was launched briefly. Still, the current $60 discount is way too good to pass up.
The Yoga Tab brings a lot to the table, and we're not just talking about the accessories you get for free. Resolution is pretty sharp on the 11.1-inch screen — 3200 x 2000 — and to top this off, you get ultra-smooth scrolling with the 144Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, you've got the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which delivers excellent performance in daily and demanding tasks alike. In fact, it rivals mid-range Samsung options quite well. And with 12GB RAM onboard, you get built-in AI smarts that make daily learning, entertainment, and editing a breeze.
Another highlight here is the software. Unlike cheaper and older options, this mid-range beast ships with Android 15 right out of the box. Also, you'll get regular OS upgrades through Android 18, and security patches should continue for four years.
Factor in the generous 256GB of storage and the 8,860mAh battery with blazing 68W charging support, and you've got a seriously powerful Galaxy Tab S10 FE alternative.
All things considered, the Lenovo Yoga Tab is a pretty well-rounded option you definitely don't want to pass up. If you're tempted, now's the perfect time to grab one! Get yours for 11% off at the official Lenovo Store and save while it lasts.
