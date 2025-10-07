Now 25% off, the Lenovo Tab Plus is on my radar this Prime Day
The Lenovo Tab Plus is one of my top recommendations this Prime Day! Get yours and save a whopping 25% before it's too late.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prime Day is finally here, and Prime members can now grab absolutely stunning discounts on some of the most popular tablets. This year, deals are seriously awesome — take the Lenovo Tab Plus, for example. For a limited time, this bad boy can be yours for a whopping 25% off its original price.
That's no joke — the 128GB variant with an included folio case can be yours for less than $200 — that's a hefty $66 off its list price at Amazon. As a deal expert who's been following discounts for this Android tablet for quite some time, I must say — this is about as good as it gets. Don't waste time and save with Prime while the event lasts.
Offering loud audio and EQ customizations, this device is a perfect entertainment companion. But it's not just sound quality — its display is quite decent as well. It comes with an 11.5-inch 2K touchscreen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, offering more than adequate visuals for the price. That said, I wouldn't recommend using it outdoors, as the screen isn’t bright enough for comfortable viewing in direct sunlight.
Even at full price, the Lenovo Tab Plus delivers enough to make it worth picking. And with the current $66 Prime discount, it becomes an absolute no-brainer. If you agree, now’s your chance to act — but I’d suggest you hurry, as this deal ends in less than 48 hours!
Obviously, saving 25% on a device is quite attractive, especially if you're on a tight budget. But is this Android tablet worth the investment? Absolutely, at least in my opinion. To me, this fella’s speaker system definitely deserves admiration. While most options on the market rarely have more than four speakers, it boasts eight JBL ones with Dolby Atmos support.
Performance isn't half bad either. Sure, it doesn't boast a high-end processor. Still, this Lenovo tablet delivers more than enough horsepower for daily tasks with its Helio G99 chip. Factor in the built-in kickstand for extra convenience, and you've got one of the best sub-$200 entertainment devices.
