This Lenovo Idea Tab Plus bundle is still my favorite budget pick
Who would miss a 12.1-inch AI-enhanced tablet with a stylus and a case for less than $200?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
And yes — the acessories are still part of this promo. You get a folio case and a Lenovo Tab Pen in the box, no extra charge. Bottom line: you're getting an AI-capable tablet, a stylus, and a tablet case for just under $200. Now that's what I call a killer deal!
In case you're wondering, the Lenovo Store is also offering the Android tablet at a lower price. Over there, the $299.99 list price has been slashed to $209.99, which saves you 30%. But it doesn't include a stylus or additional storage, so to me, Amazon is offering the better bargain right now.
Clearly, you get plenty of value for your money here. The Lenovo tablet has a 12.1-inch 2.5K touchscreen, a snappy 90Hz refresh rate, and more than adequate brightness levels for daily use. On top of that, it offers adequate performance for everyday tasks, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip.
Battery life is a highlight as well. You're looking at a hefty 10,200mAh under the hood and up to 13 hours of video streaming on a single charge. As if that's not enough, it supports 45W wired charging, so getting it back to 100% won't take forever.
Since it's primarily suited for students, the Idea Tab Plus packs some AI features, such as Circle to Search. Let's not forget about Smart Connect, which provides seamless integration with your PC, Motorola phone, and more.
While ultra-affordable, this Idea Tab model remains safe and reliable for years. It runs on Android 15 out of the gate and receives regular OS patches until Android 17. Security updates should continue until 2029.
As you can see for yourself, the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is hands down one of the best budget tablets. In case you've somehow ignored Amazon's promo when it first went live, act fast and save 20% before it's too late.
