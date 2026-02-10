Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Honor might be working on a new tablet with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power

Digital Chat Station claims Honor's next tablet will pack a serious punch.

Honor
A stylish photo of the Honor MagicPad 3 rear design, showcasing the camera module.
Honor MagicPad 3 for reference. | Image credit—Honor

Honor is working on a new mid- to high-end tablet, and some of its specs just leaked on Weibo.

Powerful, stylish, but not small


On Tuesday, February 10, well-known (and frequently accurate) tipster Digital Chat Station shared that Honor is reportedly developing a new tablet. The device, codenamed Yongle, is rumored to pack Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power, as well as LPDDR5X RAM. Apparently, it might arrive in two color variants and support a leather keyboard (case) and a stylus. 



While no official name for this upcoming device has been mentioned (or a possible release date), we could be talking about an Honor MagicPad 3 successor. 

Honor MagicPad 3 key specs

  • 13.3-inch IPS LCD screen, 165Hz refresh rate
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor
  • 12,450 mAh battery with 66W charging
  • A slim 5.79mm profile,  595 g

How do you actually use your tablet?

Another thing that points in the direction of а MagicPad 3 replacement is Digital Chat Station's comment on Honor's decision to pause small tablets. The leaker claims Honor's most important task right now is to bring back its small devices, which were "put on hold" since December last year

Global availability is unlikely 


It's no secret that Honor tablets are almost impossible to buy in the US. Granted, you can get one through eBay or a similar website, but Amazon, Verizon, and similar retailers seldom offer them. 

With the supposed Yongle, I don't expect any different strategy. Once again, we might be looking at a limited release and an almost certain US unavailability. 



While this might not be a major letdown for everyone, the problem (in my opinion) is that US customers don't really have that many devices to pick from. In fact, there are just a few brands available throughout the States — and that doesn't sound like the best thing in the world.

So far, power users only have the 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 that can easily be bought at multiple sellers. However, it uses the 4th generation of the Elite processor, so this upcoming Honor tablet should offer even more potential. 

Thoughts on price? 


Let's focus on the one thing that matters just as much as specs: price. Will this upcoming Honor tablet be significantly pricier than the MagicPad 3 (which is listed at around $800)? Unfortunately, that's very likely.

Two reasons: RAM costs have almost exploded recently, and it doesn't just affect the recently announced LPDDR6 (which is still unavailable). In fact, LPDDR5X suffers as well, with production costs practically forcing brands to increase prices for models. 

The other thing is the Elite chip. Some reports suggest that a single Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 costs as much as $280. Combine these factors, and you might be looking at an asking price that's at least $100 higher than the MagicPad 3. That's, of course, if the device with the Yongle codename indeed turns out to be the MagicPad 3 successor.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)

Samsung's dazzling Galaxy Watch 8 Classic hits a new record low price after $240 discount
Galaxy S26 Ultra's billion-color gamble: our readers speak out on the biggest rumored upgrade
Can a salt battery power the next Galaxy phone?
The Nothing Phone (4a) might be the first to give fans this many options
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 scores a monster $200 discount to become a Valentine's must-buy
Meta AI gearing up to finally rival OpenAI and Gemini
