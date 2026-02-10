Honor might be working on a new tablet with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power
Digital Chat Station claims Honor's next tablet will pack a serious punch.
0comments
Honor MagicPad 3 for reference. | Image credit—Honor
Honor is working on a new mid- to high-end tablet, and some of its specs just leaked on Weibo.
Powerful, stylish, but not small
On Tuesday, February 10, well-known (and frequently accurate) tipster Digital Chat Station shared that Honor is reportedly developing a new tablet. The device, codenamed Yongle, is rumored to pack Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power, as well as LPDDR5X RAM. Apparently, it might arrive in two color variants and support a leather keyboard (case) and a stylus.
Image credit—Weibo
While no official name for this upcoming device has been mentioned (or a possible release date), we could be talking about an Honor MagicPad 3 successor.
Honor MagicPad 3 key specs
- 13.3-inch IPS LCD screen, 165Hz refresh rate
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor
- 12,450 mAh battery with 66W charging
- A slim 5.79mm profile, 595 g
How do you actually use your tablet?
Another thing that points in the direction of а MagicPad 3 replacement is Digital Chat Station's comment on Honor's decision to pause small tablets. The leaker claims Honor's most important task right now is to bring back its small devices, which were "put on hold" since December last year.
Recommended For You
Global availability is unlikely
It's no secret that Honor tablets are almost impossible to buy in the US. Granted, you can get one through eBay or a similar website, but Amazon, Verizon, and similar retailers seldom offer them.
With the supposed Yongle, I don't expect any different strategy. Once again, we might be looking at a limited release and an almost certain US unavailability.
The Honor MagicPad 3 packs solid power in an ultra-thin profile. | Image credit—Honor
While this might not be a major letdown for everyone, the problem (in my opinion) is that US customers don't really have that many devices to pick from. In fact, there are just a few brands available throughout the States — and that doesn't sound like the best thing in the world.
So far, power users only have the 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 that can easily be bought at multiple sellers. However, it uses the 4th generation of the Elite processor, so this upcoming Honor tablet should offer even more potential.
Thoughts on price?
Let's focus on the one thing that matters just as much as specs: price. Will this upcoming Honor tablet be significantly pricier than the MagicPad 3 (which is listed at around $800)? Unfortunately, that's very likely.
The other thing is the Elite chip. Some reports suggest that a single Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 costs as much as $280. Combine these factors, and you might be looking at an asking price that's at least $100 higher than the MagicPad 3. That's, of course, if the device with the Yongle codename indeed turns out to be the MagicPad 3 successor.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: