At its latest discount, the Idea Tab Pro is a hit for students





The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is now $110 off $279 99 $389 99 $110 off (28%) The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is now on sale at the official store. Currently, you can get the device for $110 off its original price, which makes it a much more affordable choice for many. Don't waste time and save big while this promo lasts. Buy at Lenovo Grab the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with a folio case $50 off (15%) The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is on sale at Amazon as well. Right now, you can get it for 15% off, with a folio case and a stylus in the box. Don't miss out on this offer and save while it lasts. Buy at Amazon



Possibly for a limited time, the Android tablet can be yours with a solid $110 discount at the official store. That lands it at a much more modest price of $279.99. By the way, this asking price is currently matched by Amazon. Over there, you also get a folio case at no extra cost.



The Idea Tab Pro isn't good enough to rival the



Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset. While it's not good enough to run demanding games or heavy multitasking, this SoC should be more than capable with daily tasks — just what you'd expect from a $280 device.



Recommended For You



For some users, the OS version and support may come as a drawback. The device runs on



If you think the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro fits the bill, now's your chance to save big. Grab Lenovo's deal and save $110, or take advantage of Amazon's ongoing sale that includes a free folio case before it's too late. Possibly for a limited time, thecan be yours with a solid $110 discount at the official store. That lands it at a much more modest price of $279.99. By the way, this asking price is currently matched by Amazon. Over there, you also get a folio case at no extra cost.The Idea Tab Pro isn't good enough to rival the best Android tablets , but it actually holds its own against budget options quite well. You're looking at a relatively slim device with a beautiful 12.7-inch 3K display and smooth 144Hz refresh rate.Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset. While it's not good enough to run demanding games or heavy multitasking, this SoC should be more than capable with daily tasks — just what you'd expect from a $280 device.What about the battery? Lenovo cut no corners here, equipping the Idea Tab Pro with a 10,200mAh battery. It charges at 45W, so getting it back to 100% shouldn't take a painfully long time.For some users, the OS version and support may come as a drawback. The device runs on Android 14 out of the gate and receives regular OS upgrades up to Android 16 . But hey — at least security updates continue until 2029, so it's not all bad news here.If you think the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro fits the bill, now's your chance to save big. Grab Lenovo's deal and save $110, or take advantage of Amazon's ongoing sale that includes a free folio case before it's too late.

Want to make studying easier and more convenient without spending too much? The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is the perfect fit for you. This $389.99 tablet comes with some nice AI extras like Circle to Search and a Tab Pen Plus in the box. Better still, you can now get it at a significantly lower price, thanks to Lenovo's ongoing promo.