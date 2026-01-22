At its latest discount, the Idea Tab Pro is a hit for students
Now $110 off, this AI-enhanced tablet is ideal for smarter learning.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Possibly for a limited time, the Android tablet can be yours with a solid $110 discount at the official store. That lands it at a much more modest price of $279.99. By the way, this asking price is currently matched by Amazon. Over there, you also get a folio case at no extra cost.
The Idea Tab Pro isn't good enough to rival the best Android tablets, but it actually holds its own against budget options quite well. You're looking at a relatively slim device with a beautiful 12.7-inch 3K display and smooth 144Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset. While it's not good enough to run demanding games or heavy multitasking, this SoC should be more than capable with daily tasks — just what you'd expect from a $280 device.
Recommended For You
What about the battery? Lenovo cut no corners here, equipping the Idea Tab Pro with a 10,200mAh battery. It charges at 45W, so getting it back to 100% shouldn't take a painfully long time.
For some users, the OS version and support may come as a drawback. The device runs on Android 14 out of the gate and receives regular OS upgrades up to Android 16. But hey — at least security updates continue until 2029, so it's not all bad news here.
If you think the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro fits the bill, now's your chance to save big. Grab Lenovo's deal and save $110, or take advantage of Amazon's ongoing sale that includes a free folio case before it's too late.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
22 Jan, 2026At its latest discount, the Idea Tab Pro is a hit for students
21 Jan, 2026The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus bundle can now be yours for less than $500 Featured sale brings the Legion Tab Gen 3 back under the spotlight
20 Jan, 2026The mid-range Lenovo Yoga Tab has just become a must-buy
15 Jan, 2026The Lenovo Idea Tab is a no-brainer at Amazon right now
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: