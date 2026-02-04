Grab the feature-rich Galaxy Watch 7 at up to 33% off with this bestselling offer

Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The Galaxy S26 launch is getting closer and closer, and as Samsung fans gear up for the "next best thing," those seeking a Wear OS smartwatch have something to be excited about as well. No, I'm not talking about a new, unparalleled Galaxy Watch 8 deal here — but a pretty good promo on its predecessor. 

Galaxy Watch 7, 40mm: save 33%

$83 off (33%)
The 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 is an absolute delight for Galaxy Watch fans right now. You can get this timepiece at 33% off, thanks to Amazon's latest offer, making it much harder to resist. The promo is available on the model in Cream only.
Buy at Amazon

Grab the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 for 27% off

$75 off (27%)
If you're looking for a larger Galaxy wearable at an ultra-affordable price, the 44mm Watch 7 is the one for you. At the time of writing, you can get the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 for 27% off on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon


Yep, the Watch 7 is now under the spotlight at Amazon, allowing you to get both the 40mm and the 44mm variants at a lower price. The smaller Wi-Fi-only timepiece, for instance, is now 33% cheaper, making it one of the best bang-for-buck options for Galaxy Watch fans. Those who want a larger screen (and battery) aren't left out and can grab the 44mm option at 27% off. 

While the Galaxy Watch 8 does include some welcome changes, its squircle build might not be everyone's cup of tea. Plus, let's face it, its predecessor remains a very capable wearable with intuitive navigation. Even better, it's way cheaper than usual right now, making it an even smarter buy for users on a budget. 

Recommended For You

Boasting a gorgeous AMOLED display with excellent brightness levels, this Samsung smartwatch remains perfectly legible at all times. On top of that, it packs multiple features, including workout and heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, and safety features. You also get some Galaxy AI-powered features, which help deliver more personalized wellness insights.

Battery life is pretty decent as well. You can expect about a day of use on a single charge, as long as you don't constantly interact with it. Keep in mind that battery life can drop noticeably if you use it extensively for workout tracking. And if you don't want to charge your wearable daily, consider a Garmin watch instead. 

Is the Galaxy Watch 7 the best smartwatch for Android lovers? Probably not, but it's very hard to beat at that price. Hurry up and grab the 40mm or 44mm variant and save up to 33% at Amazon.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless