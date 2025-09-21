Lenovo's ultra-affordable tablet for everyday use just became even cheaper
The Lenovo Tab One is a great pick for everyday use, especially when it's 25% off at Amazon!
Want a cheap tablet the whole family can use? The Lenovo Tab One is just the one to get. This bad boy checks all the boxes for everyday entertainment and study, and it only costs about $160 at Amazon. But if you get one right now, you’ll save 25%. And to make life easier for parents, Amazon includes a folio case to protect against tiny, curious hands.
As far as we know, this brings the Android tablet down to its second-best price at the e-commerce giant. That makes the deal even more exciting, especially considering that Prime Day (when potentially better deals might go live) is still over two weeks away.
Another highlight here is the battery life. Lenovo seems to understand that hours of screen time is a must in an ultra-affordable device and cuts no corners here. So, you can expect up to 12.5 hours of streaming time between charges — enough to power you through a day.
Bottom line: the Lenovo Tab One is a very decent entry-level tablet. It might not have the most impressive specs, but its compact size and respectable display make it a fantastic pick for users on a budget. Get yours right away and save 25% with Amazon’s bundle offer.
Featuring an ultra-compact 8.7-inch display, this slate won’t add bulk to your backpack. Whether you’re squeezing in a missed episode on your commute or keeping the kids entertained while you multitask, it’s perfectly sized for all kinds of situations. And while it doesn’t feature OLED, the device gives you HD+ visuals that are more than decent for its price.
What about performance? Don’t expect flagship-level power here. With a MediaTek Helio G85, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, it handles browsing and streaming just fine. Then again, it’s not a serious workhorse, so if you need heavy multitasking capabilities, this device just won’t cut it.
