Lenovo's ultra-affordable tablet for everyday use just became even cheaper

The Lenovo Tab One is a great pick for everyday use, especially when it's 25% off at Amazon!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Tab One tablet on a white background.
Want a cheap tablet the whole family can use? The Lenovo Tab One is just the one to get. This bad boy checks all the boxes for everyday entertainment and study, and it only costs about $160 at Amazon. But if you get one right now, you’ll save 25%. And to make life easier for parents, Amazon includes a folio case to protect against tiny, curious hands.

Lenovo Tab One: 25% off at Amazon

$40 off (25%)
The Lenovo Tab One is an entry-level tablet with a compact size and a decent performance. It's perfect for the whole family, letting parents set up controls for safe browsing, among others. The best part about it? You can buy it for 25% off with an included folio case at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, this brings the Android tablet down to its second-best price at the e-commerce giant. That makes the deal even more exciting, especially considering that Prime Day (when potentially better deals might go live) is still over two weeks away.

Featuring an ultra-compact 8.7-inch display, this slate won’t add bulk to your backpack. Whether you’re squeezing in a missed episode on your commute or keeping the kids entertained while you multitask, it’s perfectly sized for all kinds of situations. And while it doesn’t feature OLED, the device gives you HD+ visuals that are more than decent for its price.

Another highlight here is the battery life. Lenovo seems to understand that hours of screen time is a must in an ultra-affordable device and cuts no corners here. So, you can expect up to 12.5 hours of streaming time between charges — enough to power you through a day.

What about performance? Don’t expect flagship-level power here. With a MediaTek Helio G85, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, it handles browsing and streaming just fine. Then again, it’s not a serious workhorse, so if you need heavy multitasking capabilities, this device just won’t cut it.

Bottom line: the Lenovo Tab One is a very decent entry-level tablet. It might not have the most impressive specs, but its compact size and respectable display make it a fantastic pick for users on a budget. Get yours right away and save 25% with Amazon’s bundle offer.

Lenovo&#039;s ultra-affordable tablet for everyday use just became even cheaper

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Lenovo Tab - Deals History
131 stories
21 Sep, 2025
Lenovo's ultra-affordable tablet for everyday use just became even cheaper
17 Sep, 2025
The Lenovo Tab K11 LTE is an always-connected bargain hunter's dream at this huge discount
16 Sep, 2025
Lenovo's Legion Tab Gen 3 gets a tempting $120 discount in this featured sale
20 Aug, 2025
Doorbuster Lenovo sale puts the AI-enhanced Idea Tab Pro back in the spotlight
19 Aug, 2025
The Lenovo Tab One is the one to get right now for cash-strapped tablet buyers at 31 percent off
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Despite U.S. restrictions, Huawei still has big AI plans

by Alan Friedman • 1

Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?

by Iskra Petrova • 1

I know exactly how this Verizon customer feels after the carrier screwed up his iPhone 17 Pro order

by Alan Friedman • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Amazon slashes $194 off the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9
Amazon slashes $194 off the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9
Galaxy S24 Ultra shines at a solid discount once again, this time at Walmart
Galaxy S24 Ultra shines at a solid discount once again, this time at Walmart
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?

Latest News

7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless