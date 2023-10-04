Samsung’s redesigned Galaxy SmartTag2 is now official, promising greater peace of mind



The smart tracker works within 120 meters, equating to about 393.7 feet, compared to just 60 feet for the first model. What’s more, it features an upgraded IP67 rating and offers better security through the “Unknown tag alerts” feature. There’s also a new pet walking mode on deck, which may be handy for pet owners.



The Galaxy SmartTag2 doesn’t just offer plenty of improvements and new features, for it showcases an upgraded design. Like its predecessor, it only works with Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The smart tracker requires a Samsung account log-in plus SmartThings Find registration to run. In addition, the SmartTag2 only works with Android 11 or later versions.



For starters, users can now take advantage of a brand-new Lost Mode. It allows users to set their contact details as a message via the SmartThings app. Then, if the item with an attached smart tracker is lost, anyone with an NFC and a browser on their phone can read the message. When users no longer want their contact details displayed on the SmartTag2, they just need to disable that mode, and the message will be removed automatically.Samsung’s latest smart tracker also has a new Compass View feature. Just like a compass, it displays the direction and distance of the Galaxy smart tracker on the user’s phone with arrows, thereby enhancing the experience. It’s important to note that this mode only works on UWB-supported Galaxy smartphones.