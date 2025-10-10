Leaked images suggest that Samsung may give the Galaxy Buds 4 another redesign
Samsung’s upcoming earbuds may look different from the Galaxy Buds 3.
Over a year after Samsung last released a new pair of earbuds, it’s about time for a refresh, which is exactly what we might get. A new leak includes some clues about how the Galaxy Buds 4 may look, and they all point toward a new design.
An image found inside a newly leaked build of One UI 8.5 shows how the Galaxy Buds 4 may look. The image of an icon was found by Android Authority, and has a filename ‘list_ic_earbuds_buds4,’ suggesting it’s related to the upcoming earbuds.
The Galaxy Buds 4 may have a new design
The Buds 4 icon. | Image Credit - Android Authority
The Buds 3 icon. | Image Credit - Android Authority
If the image is authentic, we can safely assume that the Galaxy Buds 4 will retain the design with a stem similar to that of their predecessor. What’s gone is the pointy, triangular design, replaced with a round or flat stem. The ear tips could also be slightly different.
I was not a big fan of the triangular shape of the Galaxy Buds 3, so I’m happy Samsung won’t stick with that design. I don’t know if a more rounded version of the well-known stem design will significantly improve things, but I’d give Samsung credit for at least trying.
When is Samsung releasing the Galaxy Buds 4?
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Samsung hasn’t shared any official information about releasing new earbuds, but we’ve heard rumors that they might arrive alongside the Galaxy S26 series. The first leaked One UI 8.5 preview also included code mentioning the Buds 4. Considering that One UI 8.5 is also launching on the Galaxy S26, it would make sense that the Galaxy Buds 4 will be available when the software is released.
Samsung’s new buds will be seen as an answer to the AirPods Pro 3, which Apple launched alongside the iPhone 17 series. It would be surprising if the Buds 4 don’t have more Galaxy AI features and improved translation capabilities.
A welcome change
