Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 is a budget-friendly winner at 35% off

A woman holds the Fire HD 8 (2024) with both hands while relaxing.
Want a compact tablet for less than $65? Typically, you might have to make some compromises, but not today. Right now, Amazon is selling its Fire HD 8 for 35% off, bringing it right into your budget sweet spot. We’re talking about the rather modest 3/32GB variant with lockscreen ads, but it’s still a solid bargain you shouldn’t ignore.

The Fire HD 8 (2024) is 35% off at Amazon

$35 off (35%)
Amazon is now letting you grab its ultra-affordable Fire HD 8 (2024) for 35% off. The limited-time promo is available on the 3/32GB model. Get yours before it's too late and save.
Buy at Amazon

It’s been a while since we last saw a solid discount on this 2024-released budget tablet, and chances are this one won’t stick around for long. So, if you want to save big, now’s the time.

Now, the Fire HD 8 might be an ultra-cheap slate, but it actually checks a lot of boxes. First of all, it packs a lightweight and durable design — and with its 8-inch HD screen, it’s perfect for on-the-go reading, streaming, and casual entertainment.

In terms of performance, this isn’t a flagship killer. It handles light tasks just fine, but if you need more power, you should consider increasing your budget for a premium model. On the bright side, while you get just 32GB of onboard storage, the Fire HD 8 has a microSD card. That lets you get up to 1TB of expandable storage.

Battery life is another standout. This fella should keep the lights on for up to 13 hours per charge. That’s plenty of time to stream your favorite movies or read a book. And with Alexa support, you can control your smart home, get news updates, and more.

At the end of the day, the Fire HD 8 might not be the best tablet out there, but it delivers solid battery life, good performance for light use, and a sleek design. What more could you need from a sub-$65 device? Get yours with Amazon’s limited-time promo and save 35% before it’s too late.

