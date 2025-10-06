Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble

OpenAI and Ive's team struggling with device personality, always-listening privacy concerns, and computing costs.

By
0comments
Accessories Wearables
A photo of Sam Altam and Jony Ive.
OpenAI’s first-ever hardware project with Jony Ive, the legendary designer behind the iPhone, might not be arriving as soon as planned.

Trouble under the hood


According to a new report (subscription required), the two are facing big technical headaches while developing their upcoming screen-less, AI-powered device – and those delays could push its launch into 2026. Even though Ive’s team has already worked on the hardware, reportedly, the software side and backend infrastructure are still causing problems.

The teams are reportedly trying to figure out things like what the assistant’s “personality” should be, how to handle privacy for a device that is always listening, and how to afford the massive computing power it will need to run OpenAI’s models smoothly.

A source close to OpenAI, however, downplayed the situation, saying these are just normal growing pains for any new product. Still, the list of challenges is long.

Apparently, the device is about the size of a phone and designed to interact with users using cameras, a mic, and a speaker – possibly even multiple cameras. It is meant to live on a desk or table but can also be carried around, constantly collecting data to help the AI “learn” and build memory over time.

That, of course, raises privacy concerns. And then there is the personality part – making sure the device talks when it should, stays quiet when it should, and doesn’t ramble like ChatGPT sometimes does. Or as one person put it, “model personality is a hard thing to balance.”

Caution after others failed


Similar devices, like the AI Pin, had a cool design but failed to deliver on performance. | Image credit – Humane

Back in May, OpenAI bought Ive’s startup io for $6.5 billion to bring this vision to life – a palm-sized, screen-free device that can understand the world through audio and visual cues and respond naturally to you.

But the market isn’t exactly friendly right now. AI gadgets, like Humane’s AI Pin – which Sam Altman himself invested in – have already been discontinued, which might explain why OpenAI is taking a slower, more careful approach before unveiling its own. 

Meanwhile, the Rabbit R1 – a $199 AI companion that once grabbed attention for its quirky design and ambitious promises – hasn’t exactly lived up to the hype either. It’s been struggling not just with technical issues and limited functionality, but also with weak demand, making it clear that even affordable AI gadgets aren’t guaranteed success.

What’s the biggest challenge for this kind of AI gadget?

Vote View Result

Will people really give up their screens?


From what we know, OpenAI and Ive want to create something that feels intuitive – a smart assistant that understands your mood, context, and surroundings without needing a display.

Sounds futuristic, but I believe there’s a catch: people like their screens.

Scrolling, watching, texting, doomscrolling – it’s all part of the daily routine. So while the idea of a screen-free AI companion sounds refreshing on paper, it’s going to take a lot more than clever design and fancy AI to convince people to get such a device.

Jony Ive&#039;s first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
