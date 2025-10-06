Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble

Trouble under the hood

Similar devices, like the AI Pin, had a cool design but failed to deliver on performance. | Image credit – Humane









What’s the biggest challenge for this kind of AI gadget? Privacy concerns. Personality and usability. Cost and computing power. Market demand (will people even want it?). Privacy concerns. 50% Personality and usability. 0% Cost and computing power. 0% Market demand (will people even want it?). 50%

Will people really give up their screens?

From what we know, OpenAI and Ive want to create something that feels intuitive – a smart assistant that understands your mood, context, and surroundings without needing a display.



Sounds futuristic, but I believe there's a catch: people like their screens.Scrolling, watching, texting, doomscrolling – it's all part of the daily routine. So while the idea of a screen-free AI companion sounds refreshing on paper, it's going to take a lot more than clever design and fancy AI to convince people to get such a device.



