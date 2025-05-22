Forget screens: more details emerge on the mysterious Jony Ive + OpenAI device
New unofficial details hint at a neck-worn companion with a 2027 launch window
Concept image of what this Jony Ive + OpenAI collab AI device might look like. | Image credit — @BenGeskin (X)
Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known industry analyst, has shared early details about the mysterious AI hardware product being developed by OpenAI in collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive. While the announcement of this partnership has already stirred curiosity, Kuo’s latest insights paint a clearer picture of the device and raise some familiar questions.
According to Kuo’s post on X, the product is still in its early stages, with mass production not expected to begin until 2027. The current prototype is reportedly a compact, screenless gadget with a form factor that’s slightly larger than the Humane AI Pin.
He compares its size and elegance to the iPod Shuffle, and mentions one proposed use case involves wearing it around the neck. It will rely on built-in cameras and microphones to detect its surroundings, and will offload computing and display tasks to a connected smartphone or PC. Assembly is likely to take place in Vietnam, which Kuo says is meant to reduce geopolitical risks tied to China-based manufacturing.
This description is a bit at odds with the Wall Street Journal report that this device wouldn't be "something to wear on the body" in any form. However, I guess that depends on whether having something hanging from your neck can be considered as "not on your body."
Video credit — OpenAI
What will it look like, though?
An unofficial concept design based on Kuo’s description is already circulating, offering a first visual impression of what this device could look like. I'm including that image just to give a better sense of the device's potential design direction, but keep in mind that this is just one artist's interpretation and by no means an official take. With Jony Ive leading the effort, expectations are understandably high that the hardware will push boundaries in a way earlier attempts did not.
Skepticism ensuesThat said, it's already very evident that the public is uncertain about where this is going. Devices like the AI Pin and Rabbit R1 have already tried to bring physical AI into our daily lives but failed to find a broad audience. They often felt more like experiments than essential tools, raising the question of whether people really want standalone AI gadgets.
Even so, the push toward physical AI is gaining momentum. Kuo suggests that OpenAI’s public reveal of the project may have been strategically timed to shift attention away from Google I/O, where Google showcased deep AI integration across its products. It's a reminder that OpenAI still has work to do in building a hardware ecosystem.
The idea of a minimalist, AI-powered companion is exciting on paper. I think that its potential to succeed, where others fell short, might depend on whether Jony Ive’s design vision can turn curiosity into real demand.
