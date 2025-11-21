Early Black Friday deal just made the MacBook Air M4 way too tempting – under $750!

Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
An image featuring the MacBook Air with the M4 chipset.
With one of the biggest shopping events basically breathing down our necks, Amazon’s early deals are already stacking up – and that includes not only great Black Friday phone deals but also some solid laptop discounts.

One of the standout offers right now is on one of Apple’s most popular laptops: the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M4 chip, which is currently 25% off. That drops the price to just under $750, and honestly, Apple deals like this don’t show up very often. So if you’ve been thinking about swapping out your old laptop, this might be the moment.

13-inch MacBook Air with the M4 is now 25% off on Amazon!

$250 off (25%)
You can grab a brand-new Apple MacBook Air (13-inch) on Amazon for just under $750 – that’s a solid deal for an Apple laptop. With its ultra-portable design and powerful performance, it’s the perfect everyday machine whether you’re working, studying, or streaming on the go.
Buy at Amazon


I’ve been a MacBook Air user for years – began back in the Intel days, upgraded to the M1, and honestly, it’s the kind of laptop that just does everything right. Work? Easy. Studying? Perfect. Streaming? No problem. Traveling? It’s so light you barely feel it in your bag.

And with the jump to the M4, you’re getting even more power, plus 16 GB RAM, Apple Intelligence support, and up to 18 hours of battery life. Not bad at all, right?

This promotion applies to the 256 GB storage version. And sure, 256 GB isn’t huge in 2025, but most of us rely on cloud storage, stream our media, and barely keep heavy files locally anymore – so for a lot of people, it’s enough to get by.

You can grab the MacBook Air (M4) at 25% off in all four finishes:

  • Sky Blue
  • Midnight
  • Silver
  • Starlight

The 13-inch Air is basically the ideal “take it anywhere” laptop. It slides into a backpack – even a tote – without taking up space or adding much weight. However, if you’re planning to run heavy games or you rely on super heavy workloads, an Air might not be the perfect tool, even with the M4’s power. A MacBook Pro or something from Asus’ gaming range would make more sense there – just be ready to pay more.



But, sitting just under $750, the MacBook Air with the M4 chip feels like a solid pick to me, mainly because this is the lowest price we’ve seen so far. Sure, you could hunt down a used one for a bit less, but the difference isn’t huge – and getting a brand-new unit is always the safer move.

And even though Black Friday hasn’t officially kicked off, I honestly don’t expect it to drop any lower. So if this one’s on your radar, it’s probably smart to jump on it while the deal is still live.

