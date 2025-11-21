This early Black Friday deal drops the Nothing Ear to impulse-buy territory

Early deal gives 44% off the Nothing Ear! $70 off (44%) You can snag the Nothing Ear earbuds for 44% off right now, dropping them to just under $90 on Amazon. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your audio setup, this is pretty much the kind of deal you don’t want to miss. Buy at Amazon

And no, you’re not the only one puzzled by the naming. Nothing’s lineup is all over the place – the Nothing Ear lands after the Ear (2) and before the Ear (3). Yep, it’s confusing. This 2024 version is basically a refreshed take on the Ear (2), with upgrades in battery life and overall sound quality.We’ve already spent plenty of time testing these earbuds, and as our review shows, they hold up really well. The audio is punchy and super customizable, and the design sticks to that signature transparent Nothing look. They fit comfortably, too – the only downside is that the case is a bit bulky.