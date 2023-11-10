Humane officially launches the AI Pin, an OpenAI-powered wearable aiming to replace the smartphone

The Pin is available in three colors: Eclipse (entirely black), Equinox (black with silver edges), and Lunar (white with silver edges). The silver-bordered choices come for $799. For an added touch of style, users can purchase separate colorful plastic cases known as "shields" to enhance the edges of the Pin, primarily constructed from aluminum. The total weight of the device is approximately 55 grams.



The standout features of the AI Pin are concentrated in the curved top of the device. This area accommodates a 13MP ultrawide camera, light and depth detectors, and a laser projector. The AI Pin's Laser Ink Display is crafted to follow your palm's movements, transforming your hand into a canvas for text, graphics, and UI elements. The laser projector operates at a distance of 20 to 40cm.









Positioned atop the AI Pin is the Trust Light, designed to inform you and those nearby when the device is in operation. This light can transition between five colors, indicating various tasks the AI Pin is performing. For example, a green light signifies photo capture, pink shows a phone call in progress, orange signals an activated microphone, and white denotes scanning activities.



Another light indicator atop the AI Pin is the ultra-private Beacon. This discreet feature is crafted to notify you of incoming messages and essential alerts.

Explore the AI Pin features and software

Access to ChatGPT is indeed one of the core features of the device. Its operating system, Cosmos, is specifically engineered to automatically direct your queries to the appropriate tools, eliminating the need to download and manage apps manually.



To answer your queries, the AI Pin uses a built-in speaker called Personic Speaker. It uses a Head Related Transfer Function (HRTF) to create a personally optimized bubble of sound at a fixed distance, regardless of the audio intensity. Additionally, you can interact with AI experiences using the AI Pin's touchpad, crafted from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and designed to understand a range of finger gestures.







One of the standout features of the AI Pin is its ability to translate in real-time. According to Humane, the AI Pin automatically detects what language is being spoken around you and then translates your words into the local dialect so that you can communicate with ease.

What about the AI Pin performance and battery?

Under the hood, the AI Pin packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, backed by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. Now, let's be real—snapping pics with the AI Pin can fill up that space real quickly, which is why Humane created the .Center—a home to all photos, notes, lists, etc. You can visit the .Center using any web browser.









The AI Pin features an eSIM for cellular data and supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. Power-wise, it comes equipped with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery and supports wireless charging designed for Ai Pin. It can also charge via USB-C.

So, what is the AI Pin all about after all?

Humane's goal with the Pin is to simplify your tech experience. Unlike devices with cluttered interfaces, the Pin skips the home screen and avoids a maze of settings, accounts, and apps. The idea is straightforward—just chat with or touch the Pin, express what you want to do or know, and the device will make it happen automatically.