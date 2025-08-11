Well-loved JBL Xtreme 4 gets a generous $130 discount at Walmart

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The speaker delivers loud sound, has solid durability, and is unmissable at its current price at the retailer. Save while the offer lasts!

We're almost in the middle of August, which means there's still time for a few awesome gatherings on the beach, in the park, or somewhere in a gorgeous forest. And one of the things you'll need for your hangout to have a spirited atmosphere is, of course, a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker you can blast dance music on.

JBL Xtreme 4: Save $130 at Walmart!

$249 95
$379 95
$130 off (34%)
Walmart is offering a sweet $130 discount on the well-liked JBL Xtreme 4, dropping it to an irresistible price. The speaker delivers loud sound, making it perfect for gatherings. It's durable as well and can even double as a power bank. Don't hesitate!
Buy at Walmart


Fortunately for you, Walmart is offering a generous $130 discount on one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, the JBL Xtreme 4, allowing you to score one for only $249.94. Not too shabby, considering this fella usually goes for about $380. The best part? All color options are available at the same markdown, so you can save big regardless of which paint job you go for. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so we encourage you to act fast and pull the trigger as soon as possible—preferably even now.

Right off the bat, we must say this isn’t a compact device you can easily slip into your backpack. It's one big fella, but it does come with a convenient shoulder strap for easier carrying. Thanks to its larger dimensions, it delivers loud sound, making it perfect for gatherings. Plus, you can pair it with other compatible JBL speakers via its PartyBoost feature for an even louder experience.

Don't worry—it's pretty durable as well, boasting a high IP67 dust and water-resistant rating, which means it's dustproof and can be submerged in up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes without taking damage. On top of that, it delivers up to 24 hours of listening time per charge and can even double as a power bank, charging your phone while playing music.

All in all, you won't regret getting the JBL Xtreme 4 with this awesome Walmart deal. So, act quickly and save big now!

