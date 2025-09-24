The JBL Xtreme 4 drops to an irresistible price for a limited time
Loud, powerful, and deeply discounted, the JBL Xtreme 4 is a top pick for music lovers!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For some users, music is everything. And what better way to ensure your favorite tunes follow you around than with a portable speaker like the JBL Xtreme 4, which delivers loud and powerful sound. This fella, by the way, is now available for 42% off its original price at Woot, knocking it to just $219.95.
We’re talking a brand-new model with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, too. While the lack of a manufacturer’s warranty might be a setback for some, no other retailer is giving you a price cut on this big speaker right now. So, if you’re after massive audio at a steep discount, this bargain is the one to pick.
While the Boom 2 Plus might be the smarter choice for some music lovers (after all, it’s cheaper), the Xtreme 4 still offers incredible value for money. With Bluetooth 5.3 and Auracast support, the unit offers reliable connectivity. Also, unlike the Soundcore option, it has an IP67 rating, allowing you to take it just about anywhere without having to pamper it.
Battery life is another highlight. The Xtreme 4 offers a 24-hour playtime, and you can get an extra six hours of music with Playtime Boost. Add the built-in powerbank and the replaceable battery into the mix, and you’ve got a winner.
The best part? You can now save a massive 42% on this powerful JBL speaker. Just be sure to hurry up — the deal is valid for the next three days, though it may sell out before then.
We’re talking a brand-new model with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, too. While the lack of a manufacturer’s warranty might be a setback for some, no other retailer is giving you a price cut on this big speaker right now. So, if you’re after massive audio at a steep discount, this bargain is the one to pick.
Prefer getting a Soundcore speaker? You’re in luck — Amazon offers the Boom 2 Plus for 24% off with Prime, landing it just under $190. With built-in lights, solid 140W output, and a 20-hour playtime, it’s a fantastic JBL Xtreme 4 alternative.
While the Boom 2 Plus might be the smarter choice for some music lovers (after all, it’s cheaper), the Xtreme 4 still offers incredible value for money. With Bluetooth 5.3 and Auracast support, the unit offers reliable connectivity. Also, unlike the Soundcore option, it has an IP67 rating, allowing you to take it just about anywhere without having to pamper it.
It’s no slouch when it comes to sound quality either. You’re getting JBL Pro Sound with powerful bass and superb detail. On top of that, it features AI Sound Boost, keeping the audio spot-on as you move the speaker around.
Battery life is another highlight. The Xtreme 4 offers a 24-hour playtime, and you can get an extra six hours of music with Playtime Boost. Add the built-in powerbank and the replaceable battery into the mix, and you’ve got a winner.
The best part? You can now save a massive 42% on this powerful JBL speaker. Just be sure to hurry up — the deal is valid for the next three days, though it may sell out before then.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
24 Sep, 2025The JBL Xtreme 4 drops to an irresistible price for a limited time
19 Sep, 2025The small but powerful Soundcore Motion 300 hits one of its lowest prices on Amazon
15 Sep, 2025The tiny but impressive Marshall Willen II drops to its lowest price yet again
12 Sep, 2025Grab the ultra-small JBL Clip 5 at an extra-attractive price at Walmart
10 Sep, 2025The bass-heavy JBL Xtreme 3 is now way more attractive at 33% off
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: