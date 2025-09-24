Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The JBL Xtreme 4 drops to an irresistible price for a limited time

Loud, powerful, and deeply discounted, the JBL Xtreme 4 is a top pick for music lovers!

JBL Xtreme 4 on a stage with red lights surrounding it.
For some users, music is everything. And what better way to ensure your favorite tunes follow you around than with a portable speaker like the JBL Xtreme 4, which delivers loud and powerful sound. This fella, by the way, is now available for 42% off its original price at Woot, knocking it to just $219.95.

We’re talking a brand-new model with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, too. While the lack of a manufacturer’s warranty might be a setback for some, no other retailer is giving you a price cut on this big speaker right now. So, if you’re after massive audio at a steep discount, this bargain is the one to pick.

Prefer getting a Soundcore speaker? You’re in luck — Amazon offers the Boom 2 Plus for 24% off with Prime, landing it just under $190. With built-in lights, solid 140W output, and a 20-hour playtime, it’s a fantastic JBL Xtreme 4 alternative.

While the Boom 2 Plus might be the smarter choice for some music lovers (after all, it’s cheaper), the Xtreme 4 still offers incredible value for money. With Bluetooth 5.3 and Auracast support, the unit offers reliable connectivity. Also, unlike the Soundcore option, it has an IP67 rating, allowing you to take it just about anywhere without having to pamper it.

It’s no slouch when it comes to sound quality either. You’re getting JBL Pro Sound with powerful bass and superb detail. On top of that, it features AI Sound Boost, keeping the audio spot-on as you move the speaker around.

Battery life is another highlight. The Xtreme 4 offers a 24-hour playtime, and you can get an extra six hours of music with Playtime Boost. Add the built-in powerbank and the replaceable battery into the mix, and you’ve got a winner.

The best part? You can now save a massive 42% on this powerful JBL speaker. Just be sure to hurry up — the deal is valid for the next three days, though it may sell out before then.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
