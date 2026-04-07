JBL Xtreme 4 with up to 100W output power plunges on Amazon
This is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, so don't miss out!
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A close-up of the JBL Xtreme 4. | Image by JBL
The JBL Xtreme 4 ranks among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. But with a price tag of about $380, it’s definitely something you’d think twice about purchasing. Fortunately, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a 21% discount right now, dropping it just below the $300 mark and making it much easier on the wallet.
Of course, I’m far from thinking that $300 is a budget-friendly price, but when you factor in all the value you get out of this bad boy, it’s actually not that bad.
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Is it small enough to toss in your backpack and hit the road? Well, no. But is it powerful enough to provide sound for small to mid-sized gatherings? Oh, yeah! Packing two tweeters, two woofers, and two passive radiators, it delivers a whopping 100W of output power when plugged in and 70W when on battery. And if that’s not enough, you can pair it with other JBL speakers via Auracast in case you need even more oomph.
It may not be compact, but it comes with a shoulder strap that allows you to bring it along to a get-together in the park, forest, or beach. With its IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it’s fully dust-tight and can even survive full submersion in shallow water for up to 30 minutes. In other words, it won’t be damaged by sand or accidental spills.
As for battery life, it delivers up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, if you turn Playtime Boost on, you’ll get an extra six hours. You can even use it to charge your phone, doubling as a power bank.
Overall, the JBL Xtreme 4 is worth considering at its usual price and absolutely worth buying at this sweet $80 discount. So, if it fits the bill, tap one of the deal buttons in this article and save today!
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