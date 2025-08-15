$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

I’d definitely get the JBL Flip 6 for just $79.95 if I were looking for a good-sounding speaker

The speaker is just unmissable at this price, bringing a ton of value without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the JBL Flip 6.
I love the summer season. It’s the perfect time for long strolls on the beach or through the forest. And nothing amplifies that experience quite like music. Just imagine walking along the beach at dusk. The sun is setting, its light reflecting on the water and creating a stunning path, all while you’re listening to a melancholic song and holding your great-sounding speaker in one hand. Sounds mesmerising, right?

Well, it’s not too late to have a similar experience yourself. After all, it may be mid-August, but summer hasn’t ended yet. In fact, I found a generous deal that lets you snag one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market at a bargain price — so you can enjoy your favorite songs in the best way possible

JBL Flip 6: Save 38%!

$79 95
$129 95
$50 off (38%)
Act fast and get the popular JBL Flip 6 for just $79.95 with this unmissable Woot deal. The speaker delivers solid sound for its compact dimensions, and is an absolute steal at this price. Don't hesitate—save now!
Buy at Woot


The offer is available at Woot and is for the JBL Flip 6, which is discounted by a whopping 38% and can be yours for only $79.95. That’s a phenomenal deal, especially considering that its usual price is around $130. Moreover, the device is in brand-new condition, and while it doesn’t come with the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty, you still get Woot’s 90-Day Limited Guarantee. Just act fast and save now, as this is a limited-time deal and may expire soon.

Would I get the JBL Flip 6 with this deal if I were in the market for a top-quality speaker right now? Well, I definitely would. In addition to being compact and easy to carry around, this bad boy delivers powerful sound for its size. Plus, you can pair it with other JBL speakers via its PartyBoost feature in case you need more power.

It also comes with a high IP67 rating, which means it has complete protection against dust and can withstand being submerged in water up to three feet deep for around 30 minutes. Now add a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge, and you get a reliable speaker that you can take anywhere.

In other words, the JBL Flip 6 is an absolute steal at its current price at Woot, so if it fits the bill for you, I strongly encourage you to get one for less now!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 4

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance

Latest News

Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless