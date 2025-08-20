Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

JBL Charge 6 delivers loud sound, can charge your phone, and it's quite tempting at this price

The speaker is one of the best on the market and offers a lot of value at its current price.

A close-up of the JBL Charge 6.
It’s always an unmissable opportunity to score one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market for less than usual. And Woot’s latest deal lets you do exactly that. The retailer is selling JBL’s new Charge 6 speaker at a 25% discount, slashing $50 off its price. This means you can treat yourself to one for only $149.95, instead of spending about $200. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 90-Day Woot Limited Warranty, so you can buy with confidence knowing you’re covered—at least for the next three months.

Don’t wait around, though, as the deal’s been up for grabs for a few weeks now. There’s no telling how long it’ll last, as Woot’s offers sometimes stay available for months, other times for just a few days. So we urge you to pull the trigger now, as this handsome fella brings a lot to the table, even at $50 off.

Just like its predecessor, it delivers clear, powerful audio with punchy bass, perfect for enjoying songs on your own or with friends at small to medium gatherings. You can also tweak the sound to your liking using the EQ in the JBL Portable app. It can get a bit distorted at max volume, so keep in mind it’s not ideal for huge parties. In case you need more power, you can pair it with a compatible JBL speaker via Auracast.

It may not be a party speaker, but it’s a solid choice if you want a compact audio device that you can bring anywhere with you. Boasting a high IP68 rating, it’s fully dustproof and can even handle being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes. On top of that, it keeps the music going for up to 28 hours on a single charge and can even act as a power bank, letting you charge your phone while enjoying your favorite tracks.

Overall, the JBL Charge 6 packs a lot of value, and with Woot’s current price, it’s hard to resist. Don’t wait—grab yours now while the deal is still available!

