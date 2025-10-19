Is Samsung losing its identity, or is this just a phase?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge has been cancelled

Galaxy S25 Edge

Is Apple about to do the same thing?

iPhone Air

iPhone Air

One sign of trouble, and Samsung ran away

Galaxy S26 Edge

Galaxy S26 Edge

Recommended Stories





Is Samsung right to cancel the Galaxy S26 Edge? Yes No Yes 100% No 0%



It’s not all bad, yet





Under this confused, drunken stagger, there are still hints of what made Samsung so great once upon a time. Look at the Fold 7 is selling so well all over the world.



The Fold 7 is the slimmest foldable in the world, it’s super powerful, extremely durable, and looks absolutely stunning. This is the Samsung that I miss when I see the company cancelling products less than a year from their inception. The Samsung that gave us excellent smartphones in the past, like the Note lineup.



It’s time to stop following the pack, Samsung. Come home. Under this confused, drunken stagger, there are still hints of what made Samsung so great once upon a time. Look at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , for instance. Samsung listened to consumer feedback, and gave us a foldable that knocked our socks off. There’s a reason that theis selling so well all over the world.Theis the slimmest foldable in the world, it’s super powerful, extremely durable, and looks absolutely stunning. This is the Samsung that I miss when I see the company cancelling products less than a year from their inception. The Samsung that gave us excellent smartphones in the past, like the Note lineup.It’s time to stop following the pack, Samsung. Come home.



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!