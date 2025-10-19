Is Samsung losing its identity, or is this just a phase?
With the cancellation of the Galaxy S26 Edge, I'm left wondering what Samsung is actually doing.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
You might remember when Samsung got heavily criticized for copying Apple’s designs for its accessories. That wasn’t the first time, either. Perhaps the worst thing that the company has ever copied from its largest rival was the removal of a charger from the box, and for me personally, getting rid of the headphone jack.
Less than a year out from the release of the Galaxy S25 Edge, its successor has reportedly been canned. Yep, the Galaxy S26 Edge is cancelled, according to multiple reliable sources.
This phone, in my opinion, only existed because the iPhone Air exists. When initial reports started coming in about Apple’s super slim phone, Samsung immediately announced the Galaxy S25 Edge. And, according to our Galaxy S25 Edge review, it’s not even a bad phone.
Samsung might not be alone in this, either. According to a new report, iPhone Air production is being slowed down due to poor sales. Are super slim phones just not as popular as both manufacturers had hoped?
I think Apple isn’t going to cancel the Air. It’s going to keep improving on it because it wants the iPhone Air to become the go-to iPhone, leaving the Pro models to be experimented on and actually serve professionals.
With silicon batteries, it’s only a matter of time before the iPhone Air becomes a very viable everyday smartphone. In fact, according to reports, the Galaxy S26 Edge was going to have a 4,200 mAh battery, which would have been a great improvement. Now that can’t happen.
In my eyes, the Galaxy S26 Edge had potential, and a lot of it. However, for Samsung, the phone was just yet another attempt to capitalize on something that might become popular.
The Galaxy S26 Edge was going to feature a rear camera island like the iPhone 17 Pro. And, putting aside the similar-looking earphones and watches, just take a look at Project Moohan. Looks awfully familiar, doesn’t it?
That’s because it is. Samsung, at least for me, has really lost its identity. The company used to be the leader in Android smartphones, and now it just keeps copying whatever’s trendy at the moment, and it’s not afraid to cancel a new product line after just one generation. That is a very bad look, and it signals a lack of confidence and stability to shareholders.
Under this confused, drunken stagger, there are still hints of what made Samsung so great once upon a time. Look at the Galaxy Z Fold 7, for instance. Samsung listened to consumer feedback, and gave us a foldable that knocked our socks off. There’s a reason that the Fold 7 is selling so well all over the world.
The Fold 7 is the slimmest foldable in the world, it’s super powerful, extremely durable, and looks absolutely stunning. This is the Samsung that I miss when I see the company cancelling products less than a year from their inception. The Samsung that gave us excellent smartphones in the past, like the Note lineup.
It’s time to stop following the pack, Samsung. Come home.
But is Samsung actually losing its identity? Is it just doing whatever’s trendy, and immediately bailing if a new product doesn’t work out? Samsung’s newest move, to me, suggests that this is the case.
Galaxy S25 Edge looks pretty, but it didn't sell well. | Image credit — PhoneArena
But some poor sales later, and the company is willing to cancel it and return to the Galaxy Plus line. What gives?
Is Apple about to do the same thing?
The iPhone Air is a treat to hold. | Image credit — PhoneArena
One sign of trouble, and Samsung ran away
It’s not all bad, yet
All hail the Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image credit — PhoneArena
