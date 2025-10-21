Is Apple really falling behind in the AI race – or just waiting for everyone else to trip first?

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

AI is already changing how people study, work, and create – it’s no longer some futuristic concept. It’s part of everyday life, from personal assistants to productivity tools. And as AI adoption grows, so does its influence on what people expect from their tech.



Take Gen Z, for example – 52% of them already trust AI to help them make better decisions. Sure, 76% of consumers still worry about misinformation, but that doesn’t really matter when the next generation of buyers can’t imagine a phone without smart AI features built in.



Recommended Stories

Or could it really?

Let’s be honest, though – AI isn’t exactly perfect. Sure, it’s impressive on paper, but it’s also… kind of bad sometimes. Fun, yes, but not flawless. Think of stuff like Genmojis or those quirky image generation tools – cool for a few minutes, but not exactly “life-changing.”



And while Apple is definitely trailing behind Google and OpenAI in AI development, those two aren’t exactly nailing it either. Gemini, for example, sometimes still struggles with simple tasks. You can’t always trust it to give reliable results – and recently, users even noticed it going full self-deprecating mode, apologizing too much and sounding “defeatist.” Basically, it started roasting itself.



And I’m not entirely convinced by So yeah, if Apple doesn’t catch up soon, this whole AI craze might just become the “stick in the wheel” that slows the company down.Let’s be honest, though – AI isn’t exactly perfect. Sure, it’s impressive on paper, but it’s also… kind of bad sometimes. Fun, yes, but not flawless. Think of stuff like Genmojis or those quirky image generation tools – cool for a few minutes, but not exactly “life-changing.”And while Apple is definitely trailing behind Google and OpenAI in AI development, those two aren’t exactly nailing it either. Gemini, for example, sometimes still struggles with simple tasks. You can’t always trust it to give reliable results – and recently, users even noticed it going full self-deprecating mode, apologizing too much and sounding “defeatist.” Basically, it started roasting itself.And I’m not entirely convinced by Google’s flashy AI demos either. They look amazing on stage, but I can’t help wondering – are they showing us the real deal, or a polished version that works only in ideal conditions? Because so far, I haven’t seen a real-world example that matches what Google shows off. It kind of reminds me of those moments when Apple hypes Siri improvements, and then… well, no one ever actually sees them.





Video credit – Google

The point is, all these companies love to hype up AI as the next big thing that will “change how you create.” But when you actually use it, it’s messy. You have to type a dozen prompts to get something usable, and even then, it might not be what you wanted. The same prompt can give two totally different results for two users, so that “secret formula” people share online? Yeah, that doesn’t always work. The point is, all these companies love to hype up AI as the next big thing that will “change how you create.” But when you actually use it, it’s messy. You have to type a dozen prompts to get something usable, and even then, it might not be what you wanted. The same prompt can give two totally different results for two users, so that “secret formula” people share online? Yeah, that doesn’t always work.





No matter how many times I told Gemini to make the cat look inside the house, it just wouldn’t do it – and yeah, that gets pretty annoying. | Images generated with Gemini