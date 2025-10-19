iPhone 17 may be in trouble a few months from now
The iPhone 17 may be in trouble a few months from now, and the iPhone 18 could suffer as well.
The iPhone 17 series, despite the controversial iPhone 17 Pro redesign, is selling very well. As it turns out, consumers have been craving a new kind of iPhone, and Apple delivered this year. However, the failure of Apple Intelligence may mean that the iPhone is about to run into trouble, and sooner than you think.
While the severity of this situation seems dire on paper, I think that this is unlikely to happen. AI is cool, really cool, but I think it’ll be a few years before we’re at the point that Gurman warns is only months away.
The iPhone 17 is selling like hot cakes, and the iPhone 18 will too, in my opinion. With the iPhone 18, Apple is moving Face ID under the display, which will be a pretty neat selling factor. And then, with the 20th anniversary iPhone Pro model which will have no cutouts on the display, I think consumers won’t really care about Apple Intelligence.
But, hopefully, by then Apple will have figured out AI.
AI may become a bigger priority for consumers
Apple Intelligence is still years behind
The revamped Siri is nowhere to be seen. | Image credit — Apple
Likely not going to happen, though
While the severity of this situation seems dire on paper, I think that this is unlikely to happen. AI is cool, really cool, but I think it’ll be a few years before we’re at the point that Gurman warns is only months away.
The iPhone 17 is selling like hot cakes, and the iPhone 18 will too, in my opinion. With the iPhone 18, Apple is moving Face ID under the display, which will be a pretty neat selling factor. And then, with the 20th anniversary iPhone Pro model which will have no cutouts on the display, I think consumers won’t really care about Apple Intelligence.
But, hopefully, by then Apple will have figured out AI.
