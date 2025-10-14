iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test

YouTuber JerryRigEverything’s durability test made the battery of Google’s latest foldable catch fire.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Google Pixel
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold after its battery has caught fire | Image Credit – JerryRigEverything on YouTube


Google touted the Pixel 10 Pro Fold as the most durable foldable phone, sporting an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, a new hinge, and a larger battery with Qi2 charging. All that crumbled in a snap during a durability test by YouTuber Zack Nelson, host of JerryRigEverything.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold catches fire after snapping in a durability test



As part of the well-known durability test on JerryRigEverything, Zack Nelson bends phones to test if they can snap. That test made the Pixel 10 Pro Fold snap at one of its antenna lines, which damaged the device’s battery, causing a short circuit and an intense thermal reaction. 

Video Thumbnail


That damage led to the first battery explosion in the decade-long history of durability tests on JerryRigEverything’s YouTube channel. Over the last ten years, Nelson has tested virtually every mainstream smartphone on the market.

A catastrophic and easily predictable failure



The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has a IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. | Image Credit - Google - Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has a IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. | Image Credit - Google

Nelson says that the failure was easily predictable because Google hadn’t addressed the weaknesses he had spotted on its previous foldables. He says that both the original Pixel Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold had the same weak antenna lines, and compared the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to a third Death Star with the same exhaust port.

Do you think this is a big problem for Google?

Vote View Result


Beyond the battery failure, Nelson also questioned the IP rating of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which failed the JerryRigEverything sand test. Despite the IP68 rating, fine particles made their way into the hinge, leading to crunching sounds. Nelson concluded that probably only the display is dust-proof, but not the hinge.

Having the audacity to call the Pixel 10 Fold extremely durable… is an insult to tech enthusiasts everywhere.
Zack Nelson, JerryRigEverything, October 2025


The outcome of the test is that the YouTuber called the Pixel 10 Pro Fold “by far the weakest folding phone I’ve ever tested.” Its result is far from what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has achieved. Samsung’s latest foldable isn’t dust-proof, but it survived the sand test without letting debris in the hinge. More importantly, Samsung’s phone didn’t break while being bent.

A wake-up call for Google



I am not worried about dozens of Pixel 10 Pro Folds catching fire because very few people treat their phones in a way that resembles JerryRigEverything’s tests. However, the failure suggests that there’s a greater chance of dangerous incidents with the device, and Google should be worried about it.

Recommended Stories

What’s worse is that the company didn’t fix a well-known weakness. We’ve been complaining that smartphone design is getting boring, but when things go from aesthetics to safety, the nature of the problem becomes completely different.


Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test


"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!



Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup

by Johanna Romero • 2

The iPhone Air is finally coming to China, but is the market ready for eSIM-only?

by Johanna Romero • 1

The world’s first 20,000 mAh power bank and hotspot hybrid: Baseus EnerGeek GX11 4G MiFi

by Preslav Kateliev • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T
Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T
Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise
Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise
Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component

Latest News

Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Some T-Mobile customers had calls and texts collected thanks to unencrypted satellite signals
Some T-Mobile customers had calls and texts collected thanks to unencrypted satellite signals
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google averts a catastrophe with a serious Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 phone bug
Google averts a catastrophe with a serious Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 phone bug
Samsung beats Apple for a third straight quarter in spite of the iPhone 17's strong box-office start
Samsung beats Apple for a third straight quarter in spite of the iPhone 17's strong box-office start
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless