Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
YouTuber JerryRigEverything’s durability test made the battery of Google’s latest foldable catch fire.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold after its battery has caught fire | Image Credit – JerryRigEverything on YouTube
Google touted the Pixel 10 Pro Fold as the most durable foldable phone, sporting an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, a new hinge, and a larger battery with Qi2 charging. All that crumbled in a snap during a durability test by YouTuber Zack Nelson, host of JerryRigEverything.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold catches fire after snapping in a durability test
As part of the well-known durability test on JerryRigEverything, Zack Nelson bends phones to test if they can snap. That test made the Pixel 10 Pro Fold snap at one of its antenna lines, which damaged the device’s battery, causing a short circuit and an intense thermal reaction.
That damage led to the first battery explosion in the decade-long history of durability tests on JerryRigEverything’s YouTube channel. Over the last ten years, Nelson has tested virtually every mainstream smartphone on the market.
Beyond the battery failure, Nelson also questioned the IP rating of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which failed the JerryRigEverything sand test. Despite the IP68 rating, fine particles made their way into the hinge, leading to crunching sounds. Nelson concluded that probably only the display is dust-proof, but not the hinge.
The outcome of the test is that the YouTuber called the Pixel 10 Pro Fold “by far the weakest folding phone I’ve ever tested.” Its result is far from what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has achieved. Samsung’s latest foldable isn’t dust-proof, but it survived the sand test without letting debris in the hinge. More importantly, Samsung’s phone didn’t break while being bent.
I am not worried about dozens of Pixel 10 Pro Folds catching fire because very few people treat their phones in a way that resembles JerryRigEverything’s tests. However, the failure suggests that there’s a greater chance of dangerous incidents with the device, and Google should be worried about it.
What’s worse is that the company didn’t fix a well-known weakness. We’ve been complaining that smartphone design is getting boring, but when things go from aesthetics to safety, the nature of the problem becomes completely different.
A catastrophic and easily predictable failure
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has a IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. | Image Credit - Google
Nelson says that the failure was easily predictable because Google hadn’t addressed the weaknesses he had spotted on its previous foldables. He says that both the original Pixel Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold had the same weak antenna lines, and compared the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to a third Death Star with the same exhaust port.
Having the audacity to call the Pixel 10 Fold extremely durable… is an insult to tech enthusiasts everywhere.
A wake-up call for Google
