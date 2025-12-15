Key foldable iPhone specs almost finalized in exciting new leak
How big is the foldable iPhone? What kind of cameras will it use? Does it have Face ID? A new leak spoils all the surprises.
2comments
*Image credit — Technizo Concept
Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market is all but confirmed for next year, and the foldable iPhone is shaping up to be an exciting product. For Apple fans, who have waited years for such a phone, an exciting new leak is cause for celebration.
According to the new leak (translated source), previous reports about the foldable iPhone using Touch ID are correct. Apple is allegedly not going to use Face ID, or even a standard ultrasonic fingerprint reader on the phone, opting instead for a fingerprint scanner in a button mounted on the side.
While the foldable iPhone will not be as large as the excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, it will be around the same size as last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6. To refresh your memory, the main display on the Fold 6 was 7.6 inches across.
The main display of the foldable iPhone will reportedly measure in at around 7.58 inches, and the external display will be around 5.25 inches. Apple is also likely going to make its phone a lot wider than Samsung’s current foldables, a design choice that the latter has also apparently expressed an interest in.
Though multiple previous generations of the Galaxy foldables featured an under-display camera on the main display, the Fold 7 did away with that, using a punch hole camera instead. Apple is not doing that, and the foldable iPhone will have an under-display camera on its main screen.
This is also because the iPhone 18 series will kickstart Apple’s trend of moving everything below the display, and the foldable iPhone will launch alongside it. The iPhone 18 will reportedly move the Face ID sensors under the display, and the iPhone 20 Pro — it seems that there are no plans for an iPhone 19 — will do the same for the camera, achieving a distraction-free display.
As has been mentioned many times in dozens of reports, the entire reason that Apple took this long to enter the foldable smartphone market is because it wanted to make a perfect phone. The company was obsessed with the idea of making a foldable iPhone that had no crease at all across its main display.
Many recent leaks have hinted that the company might have to settle for a very minor crease instead. This new report, in my opinion, corroborates that claim by subtly refusing to mention a crease, but still saying that the hinge mechanism is very advanced.
According to many reports, the foldable iPhone will debut with the most advanced hinge in the industry. However, that does not mean that there will be no crease at all. But, seeing how the Fold 7’s crease is basically invisible during normal use, anything better than that is practically a crease-free display anyway.
Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market is all but confirmed for next year, and the foldable iPhone is shaping up to be an exciting product. For Apple fans, who have waited years for such a phone, an exciting new leak is cause for celebration.
Some key specs, leaked before in prior reports as well, have been reconfirmed to be accurate. In addition, an exciting new possibility has been teased: Apple might have actually achieved its dream for the perfect foldable phone.
How do you unlock the foldable iPhone?
Don’t expect Face ID on the foldable iPhone. | Image credit — PhoneArena
According to the new leak (translated source), previous reports about the foldable iPhone using Touch ID are correct. Apple is allegedly not going to use Face ID, or even a standard ultrasonic fingerprint reader on the phone, opting instead for a fingerprint scanner in a button mounted on the side.
This is apparently being done to keep the phone as slim as possible. But that doesn’t mean that the foldable iPhone is a small device. Far from it, in fact.
Recommended For You
Foldable iPhone display sizes
The foldable iPhone will be as large as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena
While the foldable iPhone will not be as large as the excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, it will be around the same size as last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6. To refresh your memory, the main display on the Fold 6 was 7.6 inches across.
The main display of the foldable iPhone will reportedly measure in at around 7.58 inches, and the external display will be around 5.25 inches. Apple is also likely going to make its phone a lot wider than Samsung’s current foldables, a design choice that the latter has also apparently expressed an interest in.
When unfolded, the foldable iPhone will apparently look a lot bigger horizontally than most traditional foldable phones on the market today. However, the report also claims that Chinese phone makers will beat both Apple and Samsung to market with such a wide foldable phone.
Do you think the foldable iPhone should be wider than normal?
Yes, I'd love a different form factor
61.04%
I'm indifferent, I just need a good phone
19.48%
No! Foldable phones are already unwieldy
19.48%
What’s Apple doing for the cameras?
Galaxy Z Fold 7 ditched the under-display camera. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Though multiple previous generations of the Galaxy foldables featured an under-display camera on the main display, the Fold 7 did away with that, using a punch hole camera instead. Apple is not doing that, and the foldable iPhone will have an under-display camera on its main screen.
This is also because the iPhone 18 series will kickstart Apple’s trend of moving everything below the display, and the foldable iPhone will launch alongside it. The iPhone 18 will reportedly move the Face ID sensors under the display, and the iPhone 20 Pro — it seems that there are no plans for an iPhone 19 — will do the same for the camera, achieving a distraction-free display.
Though the main display of the foldable iPhone won’t have a punch hole design, the external display will, according to the report. Additionally, the main camera setup is expected to feature two 48 MP sensors.
So, what about the display crease?
The crease on the Fold 7 when viewed from an angle. | Image credit — PhoneArena
As has been mentioned many times in dozens of reports, the entire reason that Apple took this long to enter the foldable smartphone market is because it wanted to make a perfect phone. The company was obsessed with the idea of making a foldable iPhone that had no crease at all across its main display.
Many recent leaks have hinted that the company might have to settle for a very minor crease instead. This new report, in my opinion, corroborates that claim by subtly refusing to mention a crease, but still saying that the hinge mechanism is very advanced.
According to many reports, the foldable iPhone will debut with the most advanced hinge in the industry. However, that does not mean that there will be no crease at all. But, seeing how the Fold 7’s crease is basically invisible during normal use, anything better than that is practically a crease-free display anyway.
All of these specs have reportedly been seen on the latest prototype models for the foldable iPhone. And, being this close to the start of mass production, we can very safely assume that this is what the final product will look like.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: