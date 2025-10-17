China's gone crazy for the iPhone Air – Apple's slimmest iPhone ever just sold out

iPhone Air sells out in China in hours

Reportedly, demand for the iPhone Air surged immediately after pre-orders were opened. Within the first two hours of availability, Apple's online store and the official Tmall both listed multiple color options and storage configurations as out of stock.





The iPhone Air is priced starting at 7,999 yuan in China, which is approximately $1,122.





iPhone Air: the slim model in the iPhone 17 lineup

iPhone Air is great, but a smaller battery life is a deal breaker for me

So, the iPhone Air is not the model for me. But still, I find it gorgeous, and I'm waiting for Apple to start using silicon-carbon tech so I can get a slim phone with a huge battery.







