iPhone 18 Pro might be a victim of its predecessor's success

iPhone 18 Pro render | Image Credit - Ice Universe





A familiar look

Something Apple would do

Is the news about the iPhone 18 Pro's familiar design a letdown? Yeah, I wanted it to get rid of the Dynamic Island. No, the current design is still new-ish. No, I am more interested in the 2nm chip. Vote

A moment for the iPhone 18 Pro that could have been

An iPhone 18 Pro without the unsightly Dynamic Island and a more uniform appearance could have helped Apple build on the success of the iPhone 17 Pro.



The leak about the iPhone 18 Pro not being as big of a visual change as we expected doesn't come as a surprise, though. Apple has been known to recycle designs to the point that they become stale. Also, smartphone manufacturers tend to become complacent after success, which is perhaps why phones aren't as exciting as they used to be.

