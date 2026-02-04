iPhone 18 Pro might be a victim of its predecessor's success
The iPhone 18 Pro might not be as exciting as previously believed.
iPhone 18 Pro render | Image Credit - Ice Universe
The iPhone 17 Pro looks drastically different from its predecessor, thanks to the horizontal camera island and the two-tone back. While early rumors suggested Apple had even more design changes in store for the iPhone 18 Pro, those changes have apparently been shelved because of how well the iPhone 17 Pro was received.
A familiar look
According to a post from leaker Fixed Focus Digital, picked up by Apple Insider, the iPhone 18 Pro will look largely the same as the iPhone 17 Pro.
The tipster suggests Apple decided to stick with the current design after the massive success of the iPhone 17 Pro. This contradicts earlier rumors, which hinted at a suite of changes including a uniform back color scheme, a punch-hole cutout for the front camera, and a simpler Camera Control button.
The leaker claims that the iPhone 18 series' A20 and A20 Pro chipsets will be the highlights of the new generation.
Something Apple would do
The design of a new iPhone is usually locked before Apple gets a chance to evaluate the success of the current generation. That's why it's unlikely that any decision about the iPhone 18 Pro's design has been made due to the iPhone 17 Pro's success.
The A20 Pro processor is expected to be Apple's first 2nm chip, so it's understandable that it will be the primary focus. Previous reports have hinted that the iPhone 18 Pro might also feature variable aperture for better image quality.
Is the news about the iPhone 18 Pro's familiar design a letdown?
A moment for the iPhone 18 Pro that could have been
An iPhone 18 Pro without the unsightly Dynamic Island and a more uniform appearance could have helped Apple build on the success of the iPhone 17 Pro.
The leak about the iPhone 18 Pro not being as big of a visual change as we expected doesn't come as a surprise, though. Apple has been known to recycle designs to the point that they become stale. Also, smartphone manufacturers tend to become complacent after success, which is perhaps why phones aren't as exciting as they used to be.
