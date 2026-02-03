The Galaxy S26 Ultra has a huge problem

Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units. | Image Credit - Ice Universe





Galaxy S26 Ultra

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie

It's the's launch month, but no one quite knows how to feel about the phone. The device isn't expected to have a defining strength, and that may impact demand for it. Our survey has hinted at as much, signalling trouble for Samsung's marquee device.