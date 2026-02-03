The Galaxy S26 Ultra has a huge problem
The lack of a clear USP for the Galaxy S26 Ultra might impact demand.
0comments
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
It's the Galaxy S26 Ultra's launch month, but no one quite knows how to feel about the phone. The device isn't expected to have a defining strength, and that may impact demand for it. Our survey has hinted at as much, signalling trouble for Samsung's marquee device.
What's this phone good at?
When asked what would make them buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the phone's rumored privacy display emerged as the most compelling reason, with 141 (27%) out of 517 votes. Unfortunately for Samsung, an almost equal number of responders (28%) indicated that the leaked features weren't sufficient to make them upgrade.
136 (26%) said they would buy the phone if the price remained the same. The new rear design and Qi2 charging got an equal number of votes (7%), while AI was the least popular reason with 28 (6%) votes.
Not a good sign
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's failure to offer a key reason to upgrade could make it easy to skip it. With the Galaxy S25 Ultra being an excellent phone, even minor improvements will make for a great sequel, but only for those coming from older generations.
Recommended For You
While the privacy display feature, which is expected to make content invisible to people viewing the screen from the side, sounds good on paper, it's unlikely to be the killer feature that drives mass upgrades.
Perhaps Samsung would have been better off bringing back features it axed, such as 10x zoom and a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen?
What would make you buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra?
Over-reliance on AI
The Galaxy S26 series is expected to bring new AI experiences that will be integrated deeply into the hardware, but AI has so far failed to be the main driver of demand. The success of the iPhone 17 series, particularly in China, highlights the importance of core hardware features.
In addition to not equipping the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a bigger battery or new camera sensors, the native Qi2 support that 7% of voters were looking forward to has been scrapped.
A new phone doesn't necessarily need a dramatic design change and an overhauled spec sheet to be compelling. What it does need, though, is a strong selling point, which the Galaxy S26 Ultra seems to lack.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: