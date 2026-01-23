This is precisely how much smaller the iPhone 18 Pro Dynamic Island is reportedly going to be
The iPhone 18 Pro will feature a significantly smaller Dynamic Island than the iPhone 17 Pro.
As clarified by an industry insider recently, the iPhone 18 Pro will have Dynamic Island instead of a punch hole, it will just be a smaller cutout than the one on the iPhone 17. Now, according to a new leak, we know precisely how much smaller the new Dynamic Island will reportedly be, as the iPhone 18 Pro moves Face ID sensors below the display.
According to a new report, the Dynamic Island is being reduced from 20.76 mm to just 13.49 mm on the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. This represents a size reduction of around 35 percent, which will make for a very significant visual impact.
For a while, a translation error led to reports of Apple switching to a punch hole camera instead. Prominent tech leaker Fpt, who also makes renders of upcoming Apple products, also made an iPhone 18 Pro render that featured this punch hole design.
Personally, news of this smaller Dynamic Island made me breathe a sigh of relief. Though I dislike the trend of notches and cutouts on phone displays, I’ve always found Dynamic Island to be the most aesthetically pleasing solution, despite it taking up more screen real estate.
Now, let’s just hope that production for the cutout-free iPhone 20 Pro remains on schedule, because I’m really hoping that it kicks off a new trend across the industry.
Dynamic Island to be 35 percent smaller
The Dynamic Island cutout width on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max has been reduced from 20.76 mm to 13.49 mm, representing a reduction of approximately 35%. pic.twitter.com/dLnUdCts7z— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 23, 2026
New design for the iPhone 18 Pro
Dynamic Island as seen on the iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit — PhoneArena
As mentioned before, this is because Apple is shaking things up with the iPhone 18, and the Face ID sensors are being moved below the display. This change is in preparation for next year’s iPhone 20 Pro, for which the company wants to move everything below the display, aiming for a perfect, cutout–free viewing experience.
Do you think Apple will manage to make the iPhone 20 Pro a cutout-free phone?
A much better solution
The expected new Dynamic Island for the iPhone 18 Pro. | Image credit — Ice Universe
It’s also a very unique approach to the cutout trend, so much so that other phone makers are now adopting it across their own flagship smartphones as well. For Apple to switch to a standard punch hole design would have been a very odd move, and the company would have risked its phones looking like any other Android phone, at least from the front.
