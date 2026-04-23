iPhone 18 Pro colors: all the rumored shades





Apple seems to be moving away from the bold "Cosmic Orange," but that doesn't mean the colors will be boring this year. According to leaks, we'll have a more sophisticated, moody palette. Apple seems to be moving away from the bold "Cosmic Orange," but that doesn't mean the colors will be boring this year. According to leaks, we'll have a more sophisticated, moody palette.





The signature color may be a stunning new 'Dark Cherry', and we may get two or three other options to choose from.





Here are the colors we may see from the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, according to leaked renders and rumors.



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iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max colors: what the rumors are saying





For now, rumors claim four colors may be available for Apple's 2026 Pro-branded lineup. The silver may or may not be included, as reportedly it's still being developed and decided on.





iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max rumored colors:

Dark Cherry

Light Blue

Dark Gray

Silver



iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in Dark Cherry









The Dark Cherry color option is rumored to be the signature color this time around. It may be a deep, wine-like color that may look actually spectacular on a Pro-branded iPhone.





Judging by leaked renders, the frame, the camera plateau, and the back would all be almost in the same shade, with the dual-tone design less visible.





The Dark Cherry option seems not to be as bright and attention-grabbing as Cosmic Orange, but the deep wine red will bring a level of sophistication along with color. This option may be the option I go for if the leaks are accurate.





iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in Light Blue





Light Blue appears to be like a throwback to the old iPhone 13 Pro Max in Sierra Blue (this phone was my daily driver not too long ago). At least, the color looks similar on renders, maybe a bit more saturated.









We will likely have the same frame and camera plateau for cohesiveness. If the color ends up looking anything like the renders, it may be another popular choice as it's vivid, interesting, and fresh.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in Dark Gray





The dark gray color option looks almost like black on the leaked renders. However, it's likely it may be a tad lighter than black. This color is traditional and classic and would be suitable for people who are looking for a more business-like vibe on their new iPhone.









It looks seamless, clean, and minimalistic on the renders as well. If you're the type of person who loves your tech black and moody, or if you don't really want something too eye-catching, that may be the color to go for.





iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in Silver









Reportedly, there's also a silver color coming to the two Pro-branded iPhone 18 models. Some rumors claim this color may get ditched, and it may not be completely decided on.









If it happens, it will have a familiar vibe, as some form of Starlight or Silver has been present for iPhone lineups since what looks like forever. If it comes, expect a simple and elegant vibe from it.





Which is your favorite iPhone 18 Pro color? Dark Cherry Light Blue Silver Dark Gray I don’t like any of them Vote 559 Votes





iPhone 18 Pro expected colors: sophisticated, moody, and very Pro





We look at our phones multiple times a day every day, and the color should be something that matches us. We don't know yet if these leaks would hit the mark or if Cupertino has managed to keep a last-minute surprise up its sleeve. But whichever it is, it's clear the Pro lineup is heading in a very classy direction.





Apple now seems to be changing from the eye-catching and daring vibe of Cosmic Orange to a more premium, high-end feel. Luckily, it will also have a dark option if you don't want a particular distinguished color on your iPhone.





My take is simple: I'm in love with the Dark Cherry iPhone, and it may just be a winner for many hearts this year. However, beauty is still in the eye of the beholder. Which iPhone 18 Pro rumored color is the one you may go for?





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