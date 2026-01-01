The iPhone 17 Pro's most hated feature becomes a viral sticker craze

iPhone 17 Pro

the iPhone 17 Pro camera plateau sticker trend is absolutely exploding and i LOVE IT Apple Korea just made this ad directly promoting it! pic.twitter.com/BXOrTBrImk

Images source – X





Are you ready to put a sticker or two on your phone? Yes, I don't care about paint problems. 19.8% Yes, but only if it doesn't damage my phone in any way. 35.64% Only if everybody else does it. 1.49% No, because I fear for my phone's finish. 5.45% No, I detest the idea in the first place. 37.62% Vote 202 Votes

The new design

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

For years, we were stuck with (give or take) the "same" iPhone design on the Pro models. In the months leading to thepremiere, I clearly remember that I wrote something about wishing for a different-looking phone this time around. I remember I said something like: "I don't care if it's ugly or sleek, I just want it to be different!"Safe to say, my wish got fulfilled and while I personally happen to like thePro's new design, there isn't a shortage of users (yes, including long-time Apple fans) who loathe the phone's outlooks. The main problem, of course, is that massive camera plateau. I can't blame those who hate it: there is no comrade when it comes to color and taste, as they say in Siberia.That being said, I think that putting stickers (yes, plural form) on that camera island is just putting out fire with gasoline. Look, people complained about the large plateau precisely because it's large and obtrusive. Putting five cat stickers on it won't make it much sleeker and modest, quite the opposite.