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The iPhone 17 Pro's most hated feature becomes a viral sticker craze

Would you like a hamster with over-ear headphones on your phone's camera plateau?

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Four iPhones with stickers on them.
It's safe to say that the camera island – the so-called camera plateau – is the single most polarizing feature of the new iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro phones.

Sticky mania



Now, that very same camera plateau is at the center of a new viral trend, as it seems: say hello to stickers.

This trend is big in Asia, as multiple X accounts say that Apple Korea has made a short ad about slapping mini stickers on your iPhone 17 Pro – and the reception seems positive.

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There stickers with images of cats, food, flowers, video game characters, hamsters, and whatnot: but… I think you'll have to be a sticker fan to begin with, in order to succumb to that new mania.

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Take a look:


Images source – X

Are you ready to put a sticker or two on your phone?
Yes, I don't care about paint problems.
19.8%
Yes, but only if it doesn't damage my phone in any way.
35.64%
Only if everybody else does it.
1.49%
No, because I fear for my phone's finish.
5.45%
No, I detest the idea in the first place.
37.62%
202 Votes

The new design


For years, we were stuck with (give or take) the "same" iPhone design on the Pro models. In the months leading to the iPhone 17 premiere, I clearly remember that I wrote something about wishing for a different-looking phone this time around. I remember I said something like: "I don't care if it's ugly or sleek, I just want it to be different!"

Safe to say, my wish got fulfilled and while I personally happen to like the iPhone 17 Pro's new design, there isn't a shortage of users (yes, including long-time Apple fans) who loathe the phone's outlooks. The main problem, of course, is that massive camera plateau. I can't blame those who hate it: there is no comrade when it comes to color and taste, as they say in Siberia.

That being said, I think that putting stickers (yes, plural form) on that camera island is just putting out fire with gasoline. Look, people complained about the large plateau precisely because it's large and obtrusive. Putting five cat stickers on it won't make it much sleeker and modest, quite the opposite.

The challenges ahead



The sticker experiment could quickly backfire, as an X user correctly points out. Reddit could be full of questions like "How do I quit the sticker marks on my iPhone?" or "Why my iPhone's paint peeled off when I removed a sticker?"

This isn't new for Apple users – some Macs went through the same saga, and now it could be happening with iPhones soon, too.

So, make sure your stickers don't damage your expensive handset. The best way to do this is probably by avoiding stickers altogether.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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