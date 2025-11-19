iPhone 17 crushes weak Wi-Fi, but Pixel 10 Pro has something to brag about, too
New real-world data turns the Apple – Google rivalry into a photo finish.
iPhone 17 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena
New data suggests Apple’s N1 chip gives the iPhone 17 lineup a serious Wi-Fi boost – though Google’s Pixel 10 Pro puts up a very tight fight.
Apple’s new N1 chip shows big real-world gains
A new report breaks down how Apple’s custom N1 networking chip – the one that bundles Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread radios inside the iPhone 17 series – actually performs compared to the Broadcom solution in last year’s iPhone 16 models. And in real-world use, the jump is pretty obvious.
In North America, the iPhone 17 lineup came out ahead of the top Android flagships in Wi-Fi download speeds during the testing window. But globally, Google’s Pixel 10 Pro narrowly took the crown with a median download speed of 335.33 Mbps, just edging out the iPhone 17 family at 329.56 Mbps.
iPhone 17 Wi-Fi speeds are a big improvement over the iPhone 16, but Pixel 10 Pro leads global Wi-Fi download speeds.
What’s interesting is that, on paper, Apple didn’t really change much. The N1 chip supports the same 160MHz channels as the older phone and can’t tap into Wi-Fi 7’s wider 320MHz channels – but that limitation didn’t have a major impact for everyday users.
According to Speedtest Intelligence data collected during the first six weeks after the iPhone 17 launched, Ookla found that the new models delivered up to 40% higher median download and upload speeds than the iPhone 16 globally.
And the gains look even better in rough Wi-Fi spots. At the 10th percentile – basically the “bad Wi-Fi corner” of your home – the iPhone 17 saw a 60% increase over the iPhone 16. That hints that Apple’s N1 chip shines the most when the signal is weak.
In North America, the iPhone 17 beat out the Pixel 10 and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 even though Wi-Fi 7 devices in the region can use triple 320MHz channels (which should theoretically favor Android).
The iPhone 17 family reached the highest median download speed of 416.14 Mbps, and the highest 90th-percentile speed at 976.39 Mbps. This could shift once more 320MHz-capable routers become common, but for now, it shows Apple’s chip is delivering impressively stable performance.
The report also calls out a few more standouts. Xiaomi’s 15T Pro topped the charts in upload performance and latency, thanks to MediaTek’s Wi-Fi system inside the Dimensity 9400(+) platform. It hit 887.25 Mbps at the 90th percentile for downloads and posted the strongest upload speeds across the board, plus a global median latency of 15 ms.
Galaxy S25 shows strong latency performance.
Huawei’s Pura 80 lineup struggled a bit due to the lack of 6 GHz support. Using its own in-house solution (likely HiSilicon), it posted slower download and upload speeds compared to other flagship phones, especially at the 90th percentile.
Still, when you filter out 6 GHz samples, it’s much more competitive and even hits the second-best 90th-percentile upload speed (603.61 Mbps) in Southeast Asia on Wi-Fi 6.
Across Android phones overall, median 6 GHz speeds were at least 77% faster than 5 GHz, and the upgrade from Wi-Fi 6 to Wi-Fi 7 delivered a similar boost.
Why this data actually matters in real life
What stood out to me the most wasn’t the shiny top speeds – it was how these phones behave when the Wi-Fi situation turns ugly. Everyone has that one spot where the signal barely reaches, or a café with a hundred devices fighting for bandwidth.
In those moments, the iPhone 17’s N1 chip being 60% faster than the iPhone 16 really makes a difference. It means fewer freezes, fewer dropouts, and fewer “why won’t this load” moments.
The report also highlights a few perks for gamers. In places like North America, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 and Xiaomi’s 15T Pro have the lowest latency numbers, which translates to quicker in-game responses.
And honestly, I think the “tight battle” between Apple and Google is a win for everyone. Competition means faster progress – and it feels like we’re getting past the era of shaky home Wi-Fi.
What this means for your next flagship phone
Ookla has a strong reputation for reliable testing, and this latest batch of data just reinforces the obvious: flagship phones are leveling up fast. No surprise there, right? What it tells me is that whichever top-tier phone you’re leaning toward next, the Wi-Fi experience isn’t something you need to stress about anymore.
You’ll get great speeds, solid stability, and strong performance across most conditions. From here, it’s mostly about picking the brand, design, and extra features you personally prefer.
