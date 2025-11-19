iPhone 17 crushes weak Wi-Fi, but Pixel 10 Pro has something to brag about, too

iPhone 17

iPhone 16

Galaxy S25

Does the iPhone 17’s 60% boost in weak-signal spots make you more likely to upgrade? Definitely. Maybe. Not really. I’m not in the Apple camp anyway. Definitely. 22.22% Maybe. 11.11% Not really. 22.22% I’m not in the Apple camp anyway. 44.44%

What this means for your next flagship phone

Ookla has a strong reputation for reliable testing, and this latest batch of data just reinforces the obvious: flagship phones are leveling up fast. No surprise there, right? What it tells me is that whichever top-tier phone you’re leaning toward next, the Wi-Fi experience isn’t something you need to stress about anymore.You’ll get great speeds, solid stability, and strong performance across most conditions. From here, it’s mostly about picking the brand, design, and extra features you personally prefer.