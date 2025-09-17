Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount

This is the best Apple tablet on the market, so act fast and get one for less while you can!

A person holding an iPad Pro with both hands.
While the latest iPhone 17 series is currently the rage among Apple fans looking to upgrade their phone experience, those in the market for a new workhorse tablet are probably eyeing the M4-powered iPad Pro. Ultimately, this is the best iPad on the market right now, which means it makes the most sense if you want a dependable Apple tablet that will serve you for years.

Well, the time has come to grab one! Amazon is selling the 256GB model of the 11-inch version for $102 off, letting you pick one up for just under $897. You may want to act quickly, though, as this deal has been around for a while. We don’t think it’ll expire soon, but then again, no one really knows when it might end—except maybe some executive in Amazon’s upper echelon.

iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4) 256GB: Now $103 OFF on Amazon!

$103 off (10%)
You can still snag the 11-inch iPad Pro with an M4 chip for $103 off on Amazon. This is the best iPad right now, packing incredible performance and a gorgeous display. Don't miss out and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


That said, one thing is for certain: this iPad is worth every penny. And no, that’s not an exaggeration. For instance, its M4 chip packs an insane amount of firepower, allowing the tablet to handle demanding tasks and games without breaking a sweat. Not to mention, this is the same silicon that powers Apple’s latest Macs and MacBooks. The fact that Apple uses the same chip in its performance-oriented computers speaks volumes about what this processor can do.

Of course, it’s not just about power, as a premium tablet also needs a premium display. Fortunately, our friend here ticks that box with its vibrant Ultra Retina Tandem OLED screen, featuring a 2420 x 1668 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. This allows it to deliver stunning visuals, letting you stream YouTube or your favorite Apple TV+ series in impressive quality. Naturally, this also makes it a top choice for photo and video editing.

So, yeah! While far from affordable even with Amazon’s discount, Apple’s current top-of-the-line slate is an exceptional bargain. Not only will you have all the power in the world right at your fingertips, but you’ll also enjoy a pleasant viewing experience. All this makes the slate perfect for power users, shoppers who need a dependable device for work, or anyone looking for a long-term investment. So, don’t miss out—save today!

